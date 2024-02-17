FIH Hockey Pro League: India Secures 1-0 Victory over Formidable Australia

Rourkela (Odisha): The Indian women’s hockey team registered a narrow 1-0 victory over formidable Australia in the Rourkela leg of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24, replicating their 1-0 win over Australia in the 2020 Olympics Quarter-Final clash, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Vandana Katariya, India's center forward, scored the a lone goal of the tightly-fought encounter from a Penalty Corner in the 34th minute to avenge the 3-0 defeat suffered against the same opponent in Bhubaneswar on February 7.

India have lost four of their five matches in the elite tournament. They suffered a 1-2 loss in their first encounter against China, the, faced heavy defeat against the Netherlands by 1-3 and were outplayed by Australia 0-3. However, Savita Punia-led side managed to secure their first win against lackluster United States by 3-1 in their last match of the Bhubaneswar leg.

After taking the lead early in the game, India failed to hold on to it and faced an heartbreaking defeat against Chinese side, which bounced back strongly to clinch a 2-1 victory and then against lost to formidable Netherlands side by 0-1.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Australia, Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita said, “We lost the last encounter against Australia, but we are focused on securing the win this time and we will give our one hundred percent. Australia plays a similar style to us; they are exceptional at transferring their balls and their finishing is top notch, but we will aim to nullify this and win our one-on-one battles. We are as good as any team playing this tournament so we will give it our all when we step out on the field as these are crucial matches for us.”