Physical Disability Cricket: England Win 5th T20, India Win Series 3-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): England managed to score a consolation win by beating India by 22 runs in the ﬁfth and ﬁnal T20 match of the Mukul Madhav Foundation Physical Disability Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday. India, though, ﬁnished the series as 3-2 winners.

England opted to bat after winning the toss and posted 152 for six in 20 overs. Callum Flynn (53 off 43 balls) and Liam O Brien (45 off 28 balls) shone with the willow, while Ravindra Sante (2-28 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. They then restricted India to 130 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper Vikrant Keni (45 off 49 balls) was the top run-scorer for the hosts. Daniel Ricky Hamm (3-23) and Callum Flynn (2-13) were the main wicket-takers for the visitors.

India had trounced England by 19 runs in the last match. India were presented the trophy by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel.

Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) general secretary Ravi Chauhan in a media statement issued on Tuesday thanked BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for providing differently-abled cricketers a chance to play and feel the atmosphere at the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Brief Scores: England 152-6 in 20 overs (Callum Flynn 53, Liam O Brien 45; Ravindra Sante 2-28) beat India 130-7 in 20 overs (Vikrant Keni 45; Daniel Ricky Hamm 3-23, Callum Flynn 2-13) by 22 runs.

Prize Winners

Player of the Match: Callum Flynn (awarded Rs 50,000) Best Batter: Vikrant Veni (awarded Rs 25,000)

Best Bowler: Sunny (awarded Rs 25,000)

Most Valuable Player: Ravindra Sante (awarded Rs 50,000)

Player of the Series: Callum Flynn (awarded Rs 1 lakh).