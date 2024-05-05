IPL 2024 | CSK Defeat PBKS By 28 Runs In Low-scoring Contest

Dharamshala: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) inked a win in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday by a margin of 28 runs in a low-scoring affair at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Chasing a target of 168, PBKS lost their wickets on a continuous basis and managed to post 139/9 on the scoreboard. Prabhsimran Singh was the highest run-getter for the team with a knock of 30 runs while Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name.

Being invited to bat first, CSK also lost wickets at regular intervals and Ravindra Jadeja was the highest run-scorer for the team, with a knock of 43 runs. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel picked three wickets each for PBKS.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-20 (139/9)

Rahul Chahar showed some resilience in the 16th over as he hit a couple of fours and a six. His hitting gave birth to a hope that chase would be successful. However, he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur as he bowled a full delivery and the batter tried to play a scoop and the stumps were shattered. Rabada hit a six in the penultimate over but the chase was out of bounds by then for the PBK and they eventually lost the fixture by 28 runs.

Over 11-15 (91/8)

Wickets are continuously falling for PBKS and the chase is becoming very difficult for them. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed both Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma in the 13th over as they tried to play attacking shots against the spinner. Harshap Patel followed the footsteps of both the batters back to the dugout as he also miscued an attempt at a huge hit. Harpreet Brar is the only hope now for the chasing side as they need him to stay at the crease till the end for a successful chase.

Over 7-9.4 (69/5)

Just when it looked like things are going to be better for PBKS, Shashank was dismissed by Mitchell Santner in the eighth over as he mistimed his stroke and was caught at long-on. PBKS then suffered another blow as Prabhsimran went similarly as he attempted an aerial shot and was caught at long-off by Sameer Rizvi. Simarjeet Singh then dismissed Jitesh in the 10th over and PBKS are now in deep trouble with half of their side back in the pavilion.

Over 0-6 (47/2)

Looks like there is some assistance from the surface for the CSK bowlers and Tushar Deshpande bowled two brilliant deliveries to get rid of Bairstow and Rossouw. First, he bowled a good length delivery to the English batter which nipped back into him and his stumps were shattered. The pacer was pumped after the dismissal. He then bowled a sharp delivery which skidded on and deceived the batter disturbing his furniture. The batter was late on defence and he was dismissed as a result. Run-scoring is going quite difficult for the batting side here but they need to recover from this stage as soon as possible. However, Gleeson was hit for a four and a six by the PBKS batters in the fifth over.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (167/9)

The fall of wickets just didn’t stop for the batting side in the death overs as well. Santner tried to play a big shot against Chahar but was caught at the boundary ropes as the batter mistimed his shot. Shardul Thakur and Jadeja then hit one six each in the next two overs but the former was sent back to the pavilion by a slower delivery from Harshal Patel. Harshal also dismissed Dhoni on a golden duck with a slower delivery. Jadeja smacked a four and a six in the 20th over but Arshdeep dismissed him with pace variation and it is going to be another low-scoring contest here.

Over 11-15 (117/5)

Jadeja smacked Harsha Patel for two boundaries in the 11th over while Moeen also hit two fours in the 12th over. However, Moeen walked back to the pavilion as he tried to pull a slower delivery outside off from Sam Curran but top-edged it. Bairstow took an easy catch at short fine-leg. Santner is at the crease and the duo of him and Jadeja will now have to accelerate.

Over 7-10 (79/4)

The duo of Gaikwad and Mitchell stitched 50 runs for the second wicket but Rahul Chahar struck with a couple of blows in the eighth over as he took back-to-back wickets. He first dismissed the CSK skipper as he tried to play a cut on a delivery outside off but ended up nicking it to the wicketkeeper. Dube who walked in to bat next followed the same fashion and was dismissed for a golden duck. The big blow came for CSK in the ninth over as their set batter Daryl Mitchell was hit onto the pads by a delivery which nipped back into the batter. Four wickets inside the first 10 overs and CSK need a solid recovery from here.

Over 0-6 (60/1)

Rahane’s lean patch continues in the tournament and he was dismissed on a 9 playing a shot straight in the hands of mid-wicket as he mistimed his flick. Daryl Mitchell then joined forces with skipper Ruturajk Gaikwad. Mitchell smacked a boundary and a six in the fourth over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. The sixth over was a big one for the batting side as the duo tonked 19 runs from it and the scoring rate went up to 10.

Playing XI

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Toss

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl.