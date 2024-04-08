'MSD is the Most Successful Captain For India', Gautam Gambhir Opens on his Rivalry with CSK

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, Gautam Gambhir, opened on his rivalry with Chennai Super Kings former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, asserting that he had to be at his tactical best to overcome MS Dhoni when he was leading the CSK.

Speaking ahead of the match between CSK and KKR in Chennai, Gambhir said he enjoyed his rivalry with Dhoni and the Super Kings during his days as the captain of the Knight Riders. Gambhir even claimed that MS is the most successful captain India will ever have.

In an interview with Star Sports, Gambhir said, "I wanted to win. I am very clear in my mind. Friends, mutual respect, everything will remain. But when you are in the middle, I am captaining KKR and he is captaining Chennai. If you ask him, he will probably give you the same answer. It's about winning."

"Obviously, MS is the most successful captain India will ever have. I don't think anyone can reach that level. You can win overseas and some series, but winning 3 ICC trophies is not an easy task," Gambhir added.

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on MS Dhoni skill set and his temperament. "But, yes, in the IPL, enjoyed every bit of it because I knew MS had that tactical mindset. He is very good tactically. Knew how to control the spinners, how to set the fields against them and would never give up as well. He batted at No. 6 or 7, and we knew that till he was there, he could finish off the game," Gambhir said.

"Even if CSK needed 20 runs in an over, and MS was in the middle, he could finish off that game. At the same time, I knew I had the bowling attack to challenge anyone in the Super Kings. Knew that tactically had to be better than him in every front because he is not that aggressive on the field, but knew he would not give up. Chennai is that kind of a team, against whom you know you are not winning until the last ball was bowled," Gambhir asserted.