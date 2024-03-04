Kiwi Pacer Will O'Rourke Ruled out of 2nd Test against Australia, Sears Gets Maiden Call-Up

New Zealand Cricket Board on Monday announced that pacer Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test after sustaining a hamstring strain during the first Test against Australia in Wellington. The 26-year-old pacer Ben Sears, who has received his maiden Test call-up, will replace O'Rourke in the squad for the Christchurch Test, beginning from March 8.

Wellington: New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Australia after suffering a hamstring strain during the first Test at Basin Reserve here.

On Monday, the New Zealand Cricket Board released a statement which stated, “Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of this week’s second Tegel Test against Australia in Christchurch with uncapped pace-bowler Ben Sears replacing him in the squad.”

The right-arm pacer bowled to 27 overs to pick two wickets in the first innings, and was wicketless in his 47-ball spell in the second innings before heading towards the dressing room, suffering from a hamstring injury.

“O’Rourke sustained the injury while bowling on day three of the first Test in Wellington and will require at least two weeks of rest and rehabilitation,” the statement added.

Ben Sears has received his maiden Test call up and is likely to feature in the second test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, commencing from March 8.

Sears has represented his country in 13 T20Is so far and is yet to make his debut in ODIs and the longest format of the game. He has 58 First-Class wickets from his 19 appearances at an average of 27, playing for Wellington in the Domestic circuit.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said O'Rourke will be out for up to four weeks and said Sears had impressed and is ready for Test cricket.

"Ben's (Sears) a young bowler with a quality skill set. He bowls with genuine pace and gets good bounce which is always a great asset in red-ball cricket. We've been impressed by his performances for the Black Caps in white ball cricket this summer and believe he can make the step up to the test arena if called upon," Stead said.

He also mentioned that the New Zealand selectors had not considered recalling Neil Wagner, the veteran seamer who retired from test cricket last week after missing selection for the first Test.

"We reconsider several things, but we thought in this case that the pace of Ben Sears and what he's brought to us in international cricket so far is the difference that we needed," Staid added.

Pat Cummins-led Australia lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the opener at the Basin Reserve by 172 runs.

