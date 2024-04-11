Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker against RCB in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday became the joint-leading wicket-taker against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah reached the milestone with the wicket of Mahipal Lomror with a superb yorker which hit the pads of the batter at Wankhede Stadium here. The batter challenged the umpire's decision but even a review was not able to prevent him from taking a walk back to the pavilion.

Before the encounter, Bumrah was second highest wicket-taker against RCB after joint leading wicket-takers Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Sandeep Sharma (26). He was three wickets away from the milestone.

The MI maestro, who made his IPL debut against RCB, boasts a stellar performance against the Faf du Plessis-led side in the cash-rich league. He had taken 24 wickets in 18 matches against Bengaluru at a strike rate of 17.50 and an economy of 7.59 before the game.

Earlier, the 29-year-old became the third-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in the tournament after former MI pacer Lasith Malinga and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Bumrah achieved this feat in his 125th game of the cash-rich league with the dismissal of Delhi Capital's Abhishek Porel.

The right-arm pacer is the second most successful bowler for the franchise after Malinga, who has taken 195 wickets for the five-time champions. He has also attained 10th place in most IPL wickets tally, equalling former MI spinner Harbhajan Singh's (160 wickets in 163 matches) number of wickets.

Bumrah, who hails from Gujarat, has taken five wickets in four matches at an impressive economy of 6.12. Bumrah made a significant impact with his spell against DC to help his side emerge triumphant for the first time in the IPL 2024. He finished the match with an exceptional figure of 4-0-22-2.