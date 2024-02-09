Iyer unlikely to be picked for last three Tests after complaining of groin and back stiffness

By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the Indian team for the last three Tests of the bilateral series against England.

Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the Indian team for the last three Tests of the bilateral series against England. The right-handed batter was undergoing stiffness in his back and groin.

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the remainder of the Test series against England after complaining of stiffness in his back and groin. Iyer has had recurring troubles with his back and had also undergone a surgery last year. The 29-year-old made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests and was guilty of not capitalising on starts.

"He has complained of stiffness and back issue," a BCCI source told PTI.

India are already reeling with injuries to key players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Star batter Virat Kohli had missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and is unlikely to be available for the games in Rajkot and Ranchi as well. The selectors are yet to announce the squad for the last three Tests but they could do that on Friday.

Iyer's absence for the third Test can provide a massive blow to the Indian team as they the series is on a decisive mode with both the teams winning one match each so far.

On Monday, India bounced back to level the five-match series with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. England, who have flown back to Abu Dhabi before the third Test in Rajkot beginning February 15, won the series opener by 28 runs. India will be assemble in Rajkot on February 11 and England are expected to reach there a day after.

