PBKS vs GT Live: Punjab Kings Secure Three-wicket Win In Cliffhanger

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a high-scoring affair that went down the wire. Shashank Singh was the protagonist for PBKS as he scored unbeaten 61 runs from 29 balls while Ashutosh Singh's brisk hitting at the back end also played a crucial part in the franchise bagging a couple of points.

Shashank and Ashutosh (31) built a 43-run partnership for the seventh wicket which paved way for PBKS' win. Earlier in the day, GT batted first and posted a total of 199/4 on the scoreboard. Shubman Gill played a knock of unbeaten 89 runs from 48 balls while other played second fiddle around him. Kagiso Rabada picked a couple of wickets for PBKS.

Over 16-19.5 (PBKS 200/7)

Indian Premier League is turning out to be a platform of opportunities for Indian players rising through the ranks and it was one more such day. Jitesh Sharma was dismissed on 16 from eight balls by Rashid but Shashank Singh (61 Not Out) and Ashutosh Sharma (31) took control of the proceedings after that. The duo stitched a partnership of 43 runs from 22 balls for the seventh wicket before Mohit got rid of Ashutosh.

Seven runs were needed from the last over and the match got intense in the last moments but Shashank Singh kept his cool to guide the chasing side to a three-wicket victory with a boundary on the fourth ball of the last over and a single on the next delivery.

Shashank Singh took on Umesh Yadav as he hit him for a six and a couple of fours to accumulate 17 runs off the over. He then smashed a boundary to Noor Ahmed, who was bowling his final over. GT also lost a review against Shashank as the ball was missing the stumps. Noor Ahmed finished his spell with two wickets for 32 runs. Shashank Singh's brisk power-hitting has brought Punjab back into the game. However, Mohit Sharma got rid of Sikandar Raza, who was struggling to time the ball, edging one to the wicket-keeper Wridhhiman Saha. Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma has come out to bat in the middle at number six. Punjab needed 62 off the final five overs to secure a win against GT.

Punjab Kings continued to lose their wickets as Prabhsimran Singh gave a sitter to Mohit Sharma at short third-man and then Sam Curran played one straight into the hands of Kane Williamson at mid-wicket. Gujarat Titans suddenly rode on high with those couple of wickets as they kept building pressure on the visitors. Looks like the match will go down to the wire, but for that, Punjab need a partnership from Shashank and Sikandar Raza to keep their side alive in the contest.

Ashmatullah Omarzai, who has become the new ball bowler for GT, got some swing under lights, but Bairstow hammered him for three boundaries. Umesh Yadav, who came out to bowl from the other end, picked the wicket of Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the first ball of his first over. Prabhsimran Singh then recovered the loss with a six and four against Umesh Yadav. Rashid Khan bowled his first over in the powerplay and conceded 9 runs in the over and then picked a wicket of dangerous-looking Jonny Bairstow, who didn't read the ball and skied through the gap of bat and ball. Overall, the powerplay was shared by both the teams as Punjab scored 54 runs but lost two big wickets to Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.

END OF GUJARAT TITANS INNINGS