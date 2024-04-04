PBKS vs GT Live: Punjab Kings Secure Three-wicket Win In Cliffhanger

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a high-scoring affair that went down the wire. Shashank Singh was the protagonist for PBKS as he scored unbeaten 61 runs from 29 balls while Ashutosh Singh's brisk hitting at the back end also played a crucial part in the franchise bagging a couple of points.
Shashank and Ashutosh (31) built a 43-run partnership for the seventh wicket which paved way for PBKS' win. Earlier in the day, GT batted first and posted a total of 199/4 on the scoreboard. Shubman Gill played a knock of unbeaten 89 runs from 48 balls while other played second fiddle around him. Kagiso Rabada picked a couple of wickets for PBKS.
- Over 16-19.5 (PBKS 200/7)
Indian Premier League is turning out to be a platform of opportunities for Indian players rising through the ranks and it was one more such day. Jitesh Sharma was dismissed on 16 from eight balls by Rashid but Shashank Singh (61 Not Out) and Ashutosh Sharma (31) took control of the proceedings after that. The duo stitched a partnership of 43 runs from 22 balls for the seventh wicket before Mohit got rid of Ashutosh.
Seven runs were needed from the last over and the match got intense in the last moments but Shashank Singh kept his cool to guide the chasing side to a three-wicket victory with a boundary on the fourth ball of the last over and a single on the next delivery.
- Overs 11-15 (PBKS 138/5)
Shashank Singh took on Umesh Yadav as he hit him for a six and a couple of fours to accumulate 17 runs off the over. He then smashed a boundary to Noor Ahmed, who was bowling his final over. GT also lost a review against Shashank as the ball was missing the stumps. Noor Ahmed finished his spell with two wickets for 32 runs. Shashank Singh's brisk power-hitting has brought Punjab back into the game. However, Mohit Sharma got rid of Sikandar Raza, who was struggling to time the ball, edging one to the wicket-keeper Wridhhiman Saha. Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma has come out to bat in the middle at number six. Punjab needed 62 off the final five overs to secure a win against GT.
- Overs 7-10 (PBKS 83/4)
Punjab Kings continued to lose their wickets as Prabhsimran Singh gave a sitter to Mohit Sharma at short third-man and then Sam Curran played one straight into the hands of Kane Williamson at mid-wicket. Gujarat Titans suddenly rode on high with those couple of wickets as they kept building pressure on the visitors. Looks like the match will go down to the wire, but for that, Punjab need a partnership from Shashank and Sikandar Raza to keep their side alive in the contest.
- Overs 1-6 (PBKS 54/2)
Ashmatullah Omarzai, who has become the new ball bowler for GT, got some swing under lights, but Bairstow hammered him for three boundaries. Umesh Yadav, who came out to bowl from the other end, picked the wicket of Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the first ball of his first over. Prabhsimran Singh then recovered the loss with a six and four against Umesh Yadav. Rashid Khan bowled his first over in the powerplay and conceded 9 runs in the over and then picked a wicket of dangerous-looking Jonny Bairstow, who didn't read the ball and skied through the gap of bat and ball. Overall, the powerplay was shared by both the teams as Punjab scored 54 runs but lost two big wickets to Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.
END OF GUJARAT TITANS INNINGS
- Overs 15-20 (GT 199/4)
Shubman Gill took the responsibility to hit some big shots and score some runs quickly. All-rounder Vijay Shankar (8 off 10 balls) didn't look in good touch and lost his wicket early. Rahul Tewatia, who loves to play against Punjab Kings, came out to bat at number six and played almost a shot by going on the wide stump line and then flicked or swept it through leg-side for a couple of boundaries and a six. This has been a classy inning from skipper Shubman Gill.
Except Arshdeep Singh almost every bowler leaked the runs at an economy rate of more than nine. Arshdeep kept himself calm and executed the yorkers and slower deliveries beautifully in death overs before conceding a couple of fours. Tewatia's late onslaught and Gill's knock powered GT to post a commendable 200-run target.
- Overs 11-15 (GT 141/3)
Shubman Gill is leading from the front while Sai Sudarshan took charge over Punjab Kings bowlers, showing intent with the word go. Sudarshan took Raza under the radar and whacked him for 14 runs in his second over of the match and together they accumulated 40 runs in four overs. Sudharshan then edged the final ball of Harshal Patel's second over and walked back to the pavilion scoring a quickfire 33 off 19 balls. Shikhar Dhawan then brought back Harpreet Brar, who has emerged as the wicket-taker bowler for PBKS, in the attack, but Gill smashed a couple of boundaries in his final over and completed his fifty. The runs are coming easily for GT.
- Overs 7-10 (GT 83/2)
Punjab Kings have pulled things back slightly as they conceded only 31 runs off the last four overs. However, they need to stop the flow of boundaries as at least one boundary is coming in every over. Punjab bowlers have come closer to the stumps and are using the slower ones every now and then as the ball is gripping the surface. Harpreet Brar used his height and exploited some help from the surface to beat the batters with the bounce.
Punjab would be eyeing the prized wicket of Shubman Gill while GT batters must up the ante. They need to capitalise on the start from now onwards as they lack the services of the finisher David Miller and Vijay Shankar and Ashmatullah Omarzai haven't got much opportunity to bat so far in this tournament.
- Overs 0-6 (GT 52/1)
Skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the innings for GT and provided the start the hosts would have wanted. Gill displayed some aggressive approach up front, scoring 13 runs off the five balls he faced in the first three overs. Saha smashed a boundary off pacer Kagiso Rabada and then lost his wicket on the next ball in a try to play a flick shot over the mid-wicket fielder. Punjab Kings then found a way to make a comeback after conceding 29 runs off the first three overs.
Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill then played a couple of decent overs and then Williamson smashed a couple of boundaries in the final over of the powerplay to take the run rate over the nine and bring up the team fifty. Overall, GT got a brilliant start as they have scored over 50 runs in the powerplay and have lost only one wicket.
- Substitute
Gujarat Titans: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar
Punjab Kings: Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa
- Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
- Changes in the lineups
Punjab Kings: Liam Livingstone - Out; Sikandar Raza: In
Gujarat Titans: David Miller - Out; Kane Williamson - In
- Toss
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans.
Read More