MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the role of leadership replacing their talismanic skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday with the season set to kick off from Friday.

Ruturaj who was in sublime form last season and played a key role for the franchise has been handed the captainship duties by previous skipper MS Dhoni. Ruturaj amassed 590 runs with an average of 42.14 in the IPL 2023 and provided some solid opening stands for the franchise. Ruturaj has previous experience of captaining his domestic side Maharashtra and has also led the national team in the Asian Games.

Dhoni had led the team to five titles during his tenure and he will now look forward to guiding youngsters to the title with the leadership tips he mastered during his captaincy. This is not the first instance when CSK have changed the guard with Dhoni at the helm of things. A similar kind of development occurred in 2022 when Dhoni passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. However, he was the captain of the side for the first eight matches but when things started going south, Dhoni was again restored in the role of the skipper.

Dhoni started his captaincy career in 2007 when he led a young Indian squad to the title in the inaugural T20 World Cup. After that, there was no turning back for the wicketkeeper-batter as he carved an illustrious career thanks to his sharp glovework and genius cricketing decisions on the field.

A few days back, MS Dhoni hinted at a change in the role he plays and the former CSK skipper has revealed his statement back then with the move.

With the change in captaincy, many paid tribute to MS Dhoni with the season likely to be his last season in the Indian Premier League.

A fan page named DHONIism wrote 'THANK YOU CAPTAIN COOL' on his X handle.

Also, a user named CricEsportsbuzz wrote 'Thank You Ms Dhoni - led CSK to 5time champions 🏆 Most successful captain Miss You MS Dhoni'

Another user named PradipMsd7 also paid tribute to MS DHONI while highlighting his achievements. "Year 2007: Ms Dhoni's First tournament as a Captain => India won the T20I Year 2023: Ms Dhoni's Last tournament as a Captain =>CSK won 5th #IPL THE TROPHY collector finally hangs his boot from captaincy, Thank You MS You will be our Captain Forever!!," the post read.

Another social media user ayriick_ also praised Dhoni on X. "MS Dhoni Dhoni Over The Years As a Captain of CSK Most Successful Captain of IPL," the user wrote.

The number seven jersey has an iconic place in the dressing room of the franchise as it is worn by the legendary MS Dhoni who has been known as an astute leader across the globe. The franchise launched their new jersey on February 18 and it was honouring the Indian army. It included a camouflage strip on both the shoulders along with the yellow colour which is associated with the franchise.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday in the tournament opener and the team will aim to defend their title.