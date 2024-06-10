Jailed MP-elect Amritpal Singh Writes to Punjab Govt, Seeks His Release for Oath-taking

Chandigarh: Newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat of Punjab, Amritpal Singh, who is lodged at the Dibrigarh central jail in Assam has written a letter to the Punjab government requesting his release to enable him to take oath as MP, ETV Bharat has learnt.

In the letter sent to Home Secretary Punjab and DC Amritsar, Amritpal Singh has requested the authorities for his release to enable him to take oath or else he be brought to the Lok Sabha in police custody to facilitate his oath taking.

Amritpal Singh's Resounding Victory: Amritpal Singh, who was jailed in the aftermath of violent storming of a police station in Punjab's Ajnala in April last year, registered a massive win from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab winning by a huge margin of 197120 votes against his nearest rival Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress.

Pertinently, Amritpal Singh has also reportedly moved an application for his temporary release or parole to take the oath as MP. As per the reports, Amritpal Singh's family members have recently visited Assam's Dibrugarh jail where he is lodged along with nine of his aides, to complete all the legal formalities before filing the plea before the local District Magistrate (DM) for his temporary release for the oath-taking.

The dramatic victory of Amritpal Singh, who heads the radical Sikh outfit 'Waris Punjab De' triggered a wave of happiness among his supporters. The supporters said that this is not the victory of one Amritpal Singh but it is the “victory of the Khalsa, the victory of the Sikh nation”. “Today a new sun has risen for the Sikh community. Not only Sikhs but also Hindus and Muslims have voted for Amritpal Singh,” Amritpal's supporters said.