'Ramoji Group's Victorious March Unstoppable': Ramoji Rao Leaves a Will of Responsibilities to Employees

Hyderabad : Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao has built a vast business and media empire during his illustrious lifetime. Thousands of employees work in these companies spread over print, electronic, digital media; hospitality, films, entertainment and FMCG sectors.

To all of them, media mogul Ramoji Rao penned a will of responsibilities. Usually, elders leave a will distributing property to their children in their last days of life. Here, Chairman Ramoji Rao Garu left a will of responsibilities to the employees just like a father penning his will for his children. What would business magnate Ramoji Rao have written to the employees of his group of companies whom he loves more than his own children?

Here goes Ramoji Rao's inspiring will: Every employee should act as a capable and committed soldier, overcoming challenges with creativity. You are the foundation for the institutions and systems I have built to stand firm forever.

Clouds are gathering in the sky of my life. Rabindranath Tagore said, 'Not for rain, nor for storms - to paint new colors for my evening twilight.' For decades, I raced like a tireless worker, without knowing the passing time between decades, each dawn filling my heart with the consciousness inspired by the first rays of the Sun God and sharpening my intellect and creativity with inspiration from the Seven-Horsed Chariot Rider. Now, the above words of Vishwakavi are filling my thoughts!

Even though I became old, new ideas keep pouring in my mind which shout that 'change is eternal... change is truth'. As the head of the Ramoji Group family, I am motivated to write this letter to all of you because of the desire to realize the meaning, which is unknown when and where. In a way it is a future plan. Congratulations to all of you as employees of the Ramoji Group of Companies on your grand goals!

The plural of person is power. Although all the Ramoji Group companies are the brainchild of my ideas, all of them have grown into powerful systems that are loved by millions of people. I know many employees who have played a direct role in the development of the respective organizations, are dedicated to professional values ​​and are household names in society.

Working in Ramoji Group companies is a matter of respect, I am proud to have a staff with unique characteristics which are inseparably linked with the company. With hard work, nothing is impossible - this is a business principle I have practiced faithfully for decades! Therefore, all my organizations are directly linked to the public interest, coupled with extensive human resource utilization – crowning high values ​​with high work standards. Thank you to all the staff who stood behind me for decades and helped me achieve my ambition!

It is a characteristic of my life that any work done or project undertaken should be unique and not be able to settle for second place. With that aspiration, I literally did light the candle of life from both sides and make everything from Margadarsi to ETV Bharat the best, to fly the flag of Telugu race high.

My aspiration is that the organizations and systems that I have built will last forever. I have prepared strong management and guiding foundations to ensure the future of the Ramoji Group companies, which are directly dependent on the employment of thousands of people and indirectly on the livelihood of another thousands of people. Even after me, I want you all to be committed to your work so that the noble traditions will always continue and the reputation of Ramoji Institutions will be enhanced.

Information, Science, Entertainment, Development – ​​these are the four key areas that brighten the future of any nation. All the Ramoji Group companies stand on those four pillars and participate in continuous public service. Public trust, which is never intact, is progressing on the back.

'Eenadu's victorious journey in fiery journalism; The utility of 'Ushodaya' and other publications is world wide. The 'Margadarsi' that extends across state borders is literally gold for crores of investors. Our strength is 'ETV' and 'ETV Bharat' networks which are penetrating all over the country. Priya's position as an ambassador of Telugu flavors is solid. Ramoji Film City is the pride of the nation.

In all this, you are my army in all victories. 'Ramoji' is a nickname for discipline! Now your job becomes associated with the organization. Rise in the job and your life. Overcome challenges with creative power. Ramoji Group's Digvijaya Yatra is unstoppable. Every employee should move as a capable and committed soldier!

The Ramoji Group of Companies is the care of address for an unshakeable trust. I am writing a will of responsibility, charging you with the duty to uphold it!