IPL 2024 | LSG vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 Runs

Jaipur: Lucknow Super Giants are squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament on Sunday. Newly added Devdutt Padikkal in the LSG squad was handed a cap in the team huddle and his place in the team might compel KL Rahul to bat in the middle order for the side.
Live updates start from here
- Over 20 (173/6)
Pacer Avesh Khan conceded only six runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to start their campaign on a winning note. It was a complete performance from the Rajasthan Royals as they dominated most parts of the game.
- Over 19 (167/6)
Nicholas Pooran slammed two boundaries in the penultimate over, but it was too little and too little for the visitors as they needed 27 runs from six balls to start their campaign on a winning note.
- Over 18 (156/6)
Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Aswin got the dangerman Marcus Stoinis (3) on the third ball of the over. Stoinis was caught in the deep by Dhruv Jurel as Lucknow was starring at a huge defeat.
- Over 17 (152/5)
Pacer Sandeep Sharma sent back Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (58) on the first ball of the 17th over. Rahul gave a dolly to Dhruv Jurel at sweeper cover. Sandeep conceded only seven runs and at the end of the over, the visitors needed 42 runs from three overs. Indeed it is a difficult task for Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.
- Over 16 (145/4)
Nicholas Pooran frees his arms and hammered a six off Yuzvendra Chahal on the second ball of the 16th over. However, Lucknow Super Giants managed only 11 runs and now needed 49 runs from the last four overs. The match was indeed going to the wire.
- Over 15 (134/4)
Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma conceded only five runs in the 15th over. For Lucknow Super Giants, the equation stood at 60 runs needed from 30 balls and either KL Rahul or Nicholas Pooran will have to up the ante.
- Over 14 (129/4)
KL Rahul brings up his half-century in the first game of this season. This is his sixth 50+ score in 14 innings against Rajasthan Royals as he holds the one end for LSG. A tidy over from Ashwin after the display of some firepower by both the batters.
- Over 13 (122/4)
Pooran has decided to take on RR bowlers now. He whacked Trent Boult for 20 runs in the attack. He hit him for two sixes and a four in an over.
- Over 12 (102/4)
R Ashwin came back into the attack and Pooran took a single on the first ball to give a strike to right-handed KL Rahul against the off-spinner. KL Rahul took a risky option to sweep the middle stump ball and luckily connected the ball with the bat as it ran away to the boundary for four. Rajasthan Royals badly need a wicket here as LSG still have firepower behind them in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya.
- Over 11 (93/4)
Sanju Samson missed a trick here as he brought in an off-spinner R Ashwin against the left-hand Nicholas Pooran. He has brought in debutant Nandre Burger back into the attack. Rahul saw that as an opportunity to score some runs quickly and hammered him for a couple of boundaries and a six. 17 runs came from the over.
- Over 10 (76/4)
Chahal continued from the other end and almost picked the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. It was a brilliant diving effort from Riyan Parag on the long-off boundary but failed to throw the ball inside the playing field. They cannot afford to lose a wicket. Only 10 runs came from the over.
- Over 9 (66/4)
Avesh Khan bowled a tidy second over of the spell after leaking 10 runs in the first. Only five singles came from the over. Pressure is back on the batting side who are losing their wickets on regular intervals. They need a 50+ runs partnership here to keep themselves alive in the hunt.
- Over 8 (61/4)
Another change in bowling, Chahal replaced Ashwin in the attack. Chahal bowled a flipper and Hood came down the ground to whack it over mid-wicket but failed to middle it as the ball got more elevation instead of distance. Dhruv Jurel came underneath the ball and completed the catch to get rid of dangerous-looking Deepak Hooda, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring a brisk 26 off 13 balls. Just three singles and a wide came in the over.
- Over 7 (57/3)
Change in the bowling, Avesh Khan replaced Trent Boult in the attack. Hood went on the backfoot and smacked one over mid-wicket fence for a massive six. It's his second maximum of the innings so far. Ten runs came from this over as well. RR need a wicket here otherwise these two can take them home with ease.
- Over 6 (47/3)
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive first over, 16 runs came from the final over of the powerplay. He bowled a wide which went to a boundary and then Rahul whacked the first ball over mid-wicket fielder for a humongous six. Both the batters then took four singles. The game has seen two different scenes in the powerplay where Lucknow lost three wickets in first three overs and then the visitors dominated the next three overs.
- Over 5 (32/3)
Boult continued from the other end as Samson was looking for another wicket to put the opposition under more pressure. But this Hooda has come in a different mood today. Hooda punched the first ball towards cover point boundary for four and KL Rahul hammered one over covers for four. Ten runs came from this over as well.
- Over 4 (22/3)
Nandre Burger made an impact in the match from his second over of the innings. Burger picked his maiden scalp in IPL 2024 after Ayush Badoni gave a catching practice to the mid-off fielder. Deepak Hooda walked into bat at number five as an impact player replacing pacer Yash Thakur in the attack and scoring 10 runs in two balls including a six and four, playing an uppercut.
- Over 3 (11/2)
Trent Boult proves his worth with the new ball in hand. He bowled the bouncer first up against southpaw Devdutt Padikkal which hit on his helmet and the next ball he bowled a fuller length delivery into the stumps. Padikkal was waiting for the bouncer and found himself in an awkward position to play that one and lost his wickets as Boult cleaned him up. LSG are in huge trouble here.
- Over 2 (10/1)
It was a decent first over from the debutant Nandre Burger, who came into the playing XI as an impact player. However, still, six runs came from the over with a boundary of leg-bye. Lucknow must capitalize on powerplay to stay ahead in the chase of 194 runs.
- Over 1 (4/1)
Trent Boult provides a breakthrough for RR in the first over of the innings, something he is known for. Quinton de Kock played the full toss with a straight bat for a boundary, but they played a flick shot straight into the hands of the debutant Nandre Burger, who was standing at square leg boundary.
Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul opening the innings for Lucknow Super Giants while left-arm pacer Trent Boult bowling the first over for Rajasthan Royals.
End of Rajasthan Royal's innings
Skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Batting first, Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes during his entertaining stay in the middle. Riyan Parag chipped in with a 29-ball 43 while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with his skipper. India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal got out after racing to 24 in 12 balls.
- Over 20 (179/4)
Rajasthan Royals got the over that they wanted as 14 runs came in the over including a four and six. Samson played a captain's 82-run knockoff with just 51 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums. Jurel remained not out on 20 off 12 balls.
- Over 19 (179/4)
Naveen Ul haq bowled a tidy 19th over and created a chance of wicket on the final ball. Jurel tried to pull the ball towards long-off for a six but failed to middle the short-pitch delivery. Devdutt Padikkal ran forward to take this one, but couldn't collect it properly. Just eight runs came in the over.
- Over 18 (171/4)
Yash Thakur comes back into the attack and has decided to bowl from round the wicket. He bowled a decent five balls before bowling a no-ball to Sanju Samson, who dispatched the free hit for 84 meter six. This no-ball has shifted the momentum back to the batting side. Rajasthan Royals must be eyeing to capitalize on the last two overs and achieve that 200-run mark.
- Over 17 (158/4)
Rajasthan Royals have lost two wickets inside the span of 12 balls. Ravi Bishnoi gets his first wicket of the match as Hetmyer edged one into the hands of wicket-keeper KL Rahul. Lucknow managed to make a slight comeback at the right time. Jurel, who came out to bat at number six, tried to drag from outside off and played it towards long-on the boundary. Naveen Ul Haq tried to catch it with a brilliant diving effort but failed to hold on to it as the ball crossed the fence after kissing his fingers.
- Over 16 (148/3)
Part-timer Ayush Badoni comes into the attack and bowls a tidy first over. Just six runs came from the over. Rajasthan lost the wicket of Riyan Parag at the time when they were looking to increase their run rate. They would be looking for a score near the 200-run mark
- Over 14.5 (142/3)
Parag is on a role here as he whacks and also smacks an aerial stroke from backfoot for a maximum. However, he is then caught on the next delivery as Parag tries to pull a short delivery but is caught in the deep by the fielder. Shimron Hetmyer back at the crease and he will now look to provide a finish for RR innings.
- Over 14 (129/2)
Nine runs from Yash Thakur’s over and RR are heading for a target of around 180 considering both the batters at the crease are striking the ball very well. Samson produced a brilliant scoop shot in the over and earned four for it as a result.
- Over 13 (119/2)
Riyan Parag gets a lifeline after a top edge from his bat was dropped by Mohsin Khan at short fine leg. On the other end, Samson started the over with a blistering four and then followed it up with a couple of more runs in the over to complete his 21st IPL half-century. The RR skipper usually has a record of doing solid in RR’s first match of the IPL.
- Over 12 (110/2)
Six runs from the over bowled by Krunal Pandya as the left-arm spinner has been brilliant with his discipline. Krunal finishes the game with bowling figures of 19/0 from his four overs.
- Over 11 (104/2)
A humongous six from Riyan Parag on the second ball of the over as he rightly read the googly and smacked the full ball over long-on to earn six runs as a reward. Two sixes in a row for Parag and the move to send him to bat at No.4 seems to be working for the batting side. In total, they added 15 runs from the over and the run rate has also risen to 9.45
- Over 10 (89/2)
Krunal Pandya is bowling in tight areas consistently and both the batters are building the partnership with a cautious approach. Only five runs from the over but the RR batters are compensating for Krunal’s economical bowling by attacking other bowlers. Only five runs from the over.
- Over 9 (84/2)
Riyan Parag welcomes Yash Thakur who is just introduced into the bowling attack, with a flat six on the second delivery in the gap between deep long-on and deep midwicket. RR would hope Parag to continue his form in the SMAT 2023-24 where he amassed 440 runs from seven matches with an average of 62.86. Samson also joins the party with two sixes and it is a very poor start for the bowler to his spell.
- Over 8 (63/2)
Krunal Pandya is now serving the flighted deliveries to both the batters and they are not able to free their arms with ease. How wicket to wicket line has compelled them to prefer playing safe and so RR accumulates four runs from the overs. The run rate has dropped below 8 for the batting team and they will have to switch gears in a few overs to take it up from 7.88.
- Over 7 (59/2)
Newly arrived Riyan Parag and Samson are now looking to build the partnership and so another passage of a cautious play from the dup. Five runs from the over and both the batters will now look to accelerate the scoreboard as the run rate is dropping.
- Over 6 (54/2)
An economical over from Krunal Pandya as he conceded only four runs from the over as he bowled in tight areas.
- Over 5 (49/2)
Both the batters are now breaking the shackles while Samson hity Mohsin for a boundary and a six. Yashasvi also hit with a brilliant scoop shot to clear the fence. But, after conceding 17 runs from the first five balls, adopting too much aggressive approach has cost Yashasvi (24) a wicket as a mistimed shot is caught on mid-on.
- Over 4 (32/1)
Naveen-ul-Haq kept bowling wicket to wicket and leaked only four runs from the first five balls. But, Yashasvi decided to break the silence and make room for himself to smash one through the cover region. An eight-run over and the Yashasvi-Samson duo is now steering the scoreboard.
- Over 3 (24/1)
Jaiswal blasts one straight over the head of the bowler for four runs to attack a good length delivery from Mohsin Khan and follows it up with a square cut on the subsequent delivery to earn four runs. 11 runs from the over.
- Over 2 (13/1)
Jos Buttler smashed the first boundary of the innings on the second ball as he sliced one over backward point for four runs. Naveen ul Haq again missed his length on the fifth ball as he bowled a full delivery and Buttler gathered another boundary over long-on. But a brilliant comeback from the bowler as he shapes the final delivery of the over away from the batter and the outside edge is caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Buttler departs on 11.
- Over 1 (3/0)
Mohsin Khan has tried to keep the ball outside off and on good length while bowling to Jos Buttler. Also, he used pace variation on the fourth ball and a bowler bowling slower one in the opening over of the innings was unexpected for Jos Buttler. A good start for Mohsin and LSG as they conceded only three runs from the over.
- Playing XI (LSG)
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
- Playing XI (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
- Toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat against Lucknow Super Giants
