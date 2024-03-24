IPL 2024 | LSG vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 Runs

Jaipur: Lucknow Super Giants are squaring off against Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament on Sunday. Newly added Devdutt Padikkal in the LSG squad was handed a cap in the team huddle and his place in the team might compel KL Rahul to bat in the middle order for the side.

Pacer Avesh Khan conceded only six runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to start their campaign on a winning note. It was a complete performance from the Rajasthan Royals as they dominated most parts of the game.

Nicholas Pooran slammed two boundaries in the penultimate over, but it was too little and too little for the visitors as they needed 27 runs from six balls to start their campaign on a winning note.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Aswin got the dangerman Marcus Stoinis (3) on the third ball of the over. Stoinis was caught in the deep by Dhruv Jurel as Lucknow was starring at a huge defeat.

Pacer Sandeep Sharma sent back Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (58) on the first ball of the 17th over. Rahul gave a dolly to Dhruv Jurel at sweeper cover. Sandeep conceded only seven runs and at the end of the over, the visitors needed 42 runs from three overs. Indeed it is a difficult task for Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.

Nicholas Pooran frees his arms and hammered a six off Yuzvendra Chahal on the second ball of the 16th over. However, Lucknow Super Giants managed only 11 runs and now needed 49 runs from the last four overs. The match was indeed going to the wire.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma conceded only five runs in the 15th over. For Lucknow Super Giants, the equation stood at 60 runs needed from 30 balls and either KL Rahul or Nicholas Pooran will have to up the ante.

KL Rahul brings up his half-century in the first game of this season. This is his sixth 50+ score in 14 innings against Rajasthan Royals as he holds the one end for LSG. A tidy over from Ashwin after the display of some firepower by both the batters.

Pooran has decided to take on RR bowlers now. He whacked Trent Boult for 20 runs in the attack. He hit him for two sixes and a four in an over.

R Ashwin came back into the attack and Pooran took a single on the first ball to give a strike to right-handed KL Rahul against the off-spinner. KL Rahul took a risky option to sweep the middle stump ball and luckily connected the ball with the bat as it ran away to the boundary for four. Rajasthan Royals badly need a wicket here as LSG still have firepower behind them in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya.

Sanju Samson missed a trick here as he brought in an off-spinner R Ashwin against the left-hand Nicholas Pooran. He has brought in debutant Nandre Burger back into the attack. Rahul saw that as an opportunity to score some runs quickly and hammered him for a couple of boundaries and a six. 17 runs came from the over.

Chahal continued from the other end and almost picked the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. It was a brilliant diving effort from Riyan Parag on the long-off boundary but failed to throw the ball inside the playing field. They cannot afford to lose a wicket. Only 10 runs came from the over.

Avesh Khan bowled a tidy second over of the spell after leaking 10 runs in the first. Only five singles came from the over. Pressure is back on the batting side who are losing their wickets on regular intervals. They need a 50+ runs partnership here to keep themselves alive in the hunt.

Another change in bowling, Chahal replaced Ashwin in the attack. Chahal bowled a flipper and Hood came down the ground to whack it over mid-wicket but failed to middle it as the ball got more elevation instead of distance. Dhruv Jurel came underneath the ball and completed the catch to get rid of dangerous-looking Deepak Hooda, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring a brisk 26 off 13 balls. Just three singles and a wide came in the over.

Change in the bowling, Avesh Khan replaced Trent Boult in the attack. Hood went on the backfoot and smacked one over mid-wicket fence for a massive six. It's his second maximum of the innings so far. Ten runs came from this over as well. RR need a wicket here otherwise these two can take them home with ease.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive first over, 16 runs came from the final over of the powerplay. He bowled a wide which went to a boundary and then Rahul whacked the first ball over mid-wicket fielder for a humongous six. Both the batters then took four singles. The game has seen two different scenes in the powerplay where Lucknow lost three wickets in first three overs and then the visitors dominated the next three overs.

Boult continued from the other end as Samson was looking for another wicket to put the opposition under more pressure. But this Hooda has come in a different mood today. Hooda punched the first ball towards cover point boundary for four and KL Rahul hammered one over covers for four. Ten runs came from this over as well.

Nandre Burger made an impact in the match from his second over of the innings. Burger picked his maiden scalp in IPL 2024 after Ayush Badoni gave a catching practice to the mid-off fielder. Deepak Hooda walked into bat at number five as an impact player replacing pacer Yash Thakur in the attack and scoring 10 runs in two balls including a six and four, playing an uppercut.

Trent Boult proves his worth with the new ball in hand. He bowled the bouncer first up against southpaw Devdutt Padikkal which hit on his helmet and the next ball he bowled a fuller length delivery into the stumps. Padikkal was waiting for the bouncer and found himself in an awkward position to play that one and lost his wickets as Boult cleaned him up. LSG are in huge trouble here.

It was a decent first over from the debutant Nandre Burger, who came into the playing XI as an impact player. However, still, six runs came from the over with a boundary of leg-bye. Lucknow must capitalize on powerplay to stay ahead in the chase of 194 runs.

Trent Boult provides a breakthrough for RR in the first over of the innings, something he is known for. Quinton de Kock played the full toss with a straight bat for a boundary, but they played a flick shot straight into the hands of the debutant Nandre Burger, who was standing at square leg boundary.

Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul opening the innings for Lucknow Super Giants while left-arm pacer Trent Boult bowling the first over for Rajasthan Royals.

Skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Batting first, Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes during his entertaining stay in the middle. Riyan Parag chipped in with a 29-ball 43 while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with his skipper. India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal got out after racing to 24 in 12 balls.