IPL 2024| RCB vs LSG: Quinton de Kock's fifty and Mayank Yadav's Pace Powers Lucknow to 28-run Win

Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won their fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thanks to a half-century by the South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav's three wickets with the ball. De Kock played a knock of 81 runs while Nicholas Pooran played a came of unbeaten 40 runs at the back end of the first innings to help the team post 181/5.

RCB never looked in control of the chase after they lost their openers and the wickets kept tumbling for the team. Mayank Yadav, the youngster who impressed in his previous outing with sheer pace impressed everyone once again as he picked three wickets while conceding only 14 runs from his four overs.

Live Updates Start from Here

Live Updates from second innings

Over 16-19.4 (153)

Mahipal Lomror (33 runs from 13 balls) was the lone warrior in the middle for the chasing side as he ignited some hopes amassing 19 runs from the 16th over bowled by Yash Thakur. However, he got no support from the other end and the same bowler dismissed him in the 18th over which turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the chasing side. They eventually ended up 28 runs short of the target.

Over 11-15 (104/6)

Pace can be a potent weapon and Mayank Yadav is highlighting that with his prolific spell for the second time in a row. Rajat Patidar was looking in good touch while Anuj Rawat was dismissed by Stoinis after the batter faced a lot of struggle during his stay at the crease. Lomror came onto the crease and Patidar had kept the team alive in the contest.

However, Mayank produced a bouncer toward the shoulder of the Patidar and the batter was rushed with the speed of the pacer. A top edge and he was caught inside the 30-yard circle. No doubt, Mayank (4-0-14-3) has shown a lot of potential in both the games he has played and has potential to be the next impressive speedster in Indian cricket. 78 runs from five overs and the match seems to be slightly in favour of LSG but a DK special and some brisk hitting from Lomror can help the team script the chase.

Over 6-10 (63/4)

Mayank Yadav, the new pace sensation continues to shine with his express pace. He is not appreciated for the only fact that he can bowl around 150 KPH but the line and lengths he is maintaining at such pace are commendable. He dismissed Green as well with a good length ball shaping in. The batter played a wrong line and his stumps were shattered. Only 15 runs from this phase as Mayank and Naveen-ul-Haq bowled brilliantly.

Over 0-6 (48/3)

The RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a bright start to the side as they gathered 36 runs from the first four overs. Both of them were expected to set their foot on the pedestal but the next two overs brought a twist in the tale. First, Manimaran Siddharth struck dismissing Virat Kohli as his maiden IPL wicket on a loopy delivery which drew Kohli into the big shot but he was deceived with the turn.

Mayank Yadav continued to impress like the last game in the first over of this match as well as he got rid of Glenn Maxwell with a well-directed 151 KPH bouncer. The Australian all-rounder was rushed into his shot and he ended up giving a dolly at the edge of the 30-yard circle. Faf du Plessis was dismissed via run-out thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding from Padikkal.

Live updates from first innings

Over 16-20 (181/5)

Just when de Kock was on his way to get into the grove after smacking two fours in a over from Siraj but Topley struck at the right time to halt the momentum. LSG's run rate came down and they were at 148/5 after 18 overs. The team were not in a position of posting a decent total but Pooran was yet to ink the destruction with his willow.

The Caribbean batter smacked five sixes in last couple of overs and that helped the team breach the 180-run mark. Pooran played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 40 from 21 balls.

Over 10-15 (131/3)

Although, Quinton de Kock has completed his fifty he is still looking rusty to some extent. Some shots are well timed while his mistimed strokes have fallen into no man’s land. Stoinis orchestrated a knock of 24 runs with some brisk hitting but was done by Maxwell. The off-spinner bowled a half-tracker and the batter shifted his weight on backfoot sensing the opportunity to whack the ball for a maximum. However, the ball bounced slightly more and the batter was caught at point.

Pooran is at the crease now and he has the aggression to provide a splendid finish for the batting side. On the other end, de Kock will have to time the ball perfectly and help the team breach the 180-run mark.

Over 6-10 (84/2)

The dismissal of KL Rahul helped RCB bowlers control the flow of runs. Topley and Maxwell bowled two quality over in a row. Topley used the swing he was getting from the playing conditions quite beautifully while Maxwell kept it wicket to wicket. De Kock was looking rusty initially but he is getting in the groove. Siraj was going expensive in his over but he provided Padikkal’s wicket. A poor over from Mayank Dagar at last and LSG have a run rate of 8.4

Over 0-6 (54/1)

It was a brilliant session for LSG as their openers, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul batted very well. New addition to the RCB lineup for the match, Reece Topley extracted some swing from the surface and the other pacers also got some seam movement. However, they were not able to utilize it fully. Topley troubled de Kock to some extent in the first over but as the duo got settled they produced some quality strokes including drives and well-timed classic strokes.

The RCB skipper then introduced Maxwell into the attack in the sixth over and the move worked as KL Rahul mistimed a stroke against him and was caught in the cover region. A big wicket for RCB but the powerplay was in the favour of LSG. There is some swing in the surface and that might make the LSG bowlers happy as they will also hope to use the surface to their advantage.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Toss

RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first.