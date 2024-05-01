IPL 2024: Hardik Fined Rs 24 Lakh, MI Players Part of Match Fees for Slow over Rate

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 25 lakh and players of the franchise Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees as the team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League game against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants crushed five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the IPL league game played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by IPL, "Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024."

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 24 Lakh.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.



Batting first, Mumbai Indians were able to post meagre 145 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs and Lucknow Super Giants chased the target in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stupendous effort with the bat and the ball.