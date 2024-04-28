IPL 2024 | Chennai Super Kings Become Team With Most 200+ Totals In T20 Cricket

Chennai: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has witnessed several records being broken and the match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk' was no exception on Sunday. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK became the team to score most 200+ totals (35) in T20 cricket.

They surpassed Somerset who have 34 200+ totals to their name in T20s. India have posted 200-plus scores on 32 occasions while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 31 200+ scores associated with their name. Yorkshire (29) and Surrey (28) are at the fifth and sixth position in the list respectively.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bowl in the fixture and the batting side had a torrid start as opener Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on a score of just nine runs.

But then Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell forged an alliance to add 107 runs for the second wicket. All-rounder Shivam Dube walked in the middle after the second wicket to provide the final flourish and he played a knock of unbeaten 39 runs from 20 balls. CSK posted a challenging 212 for 3 on the board as they rode on skipper Ruturaj's blistering 98.

Five-time IPL champions CSK have won four games and lost as many from the eight matches they have played so far in the cash-rich league and are standing at the sixth position in the points table currently. They have a net run rate of +0.415 and the team will look to add to their points tally as well as net run rate (NRR).