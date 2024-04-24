'Let Youngsters Take My Spot, I'm Fine With Contract List': Stoinis On His Australia Contract Snub

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Flamboyant all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday asserted that he is not disappointed with his snub from the latest central contract for the 2024-25 season list released by Cricket Australia before the start of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Rather he is fine with younger kids getting games and taking his spot.

Stoinis smashed a match-winning century to trump Ruturaj Gaikwad's ton as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) emerged triumphant in the high-scoring thriller against a formidable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. It was also the highest-ever run chase at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in the IPL history.

The Perth-born player, who was struggling to make an impact in the tournament with the bat, walked in at number three for the first time in the ongoing edition of the IPL against CSK and amassed an unbeaten 124 runs off 63 balls, the highest individual score of the season. He hammered 13 fours and six maximums in his innings, striking at 196.83. Notably, this is also the highest individual score in a run chase in tournament history.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stoinis said, "I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach [Andrew McDonald]. Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list."

"But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition (the IPL), that's why I love it so much," he added.

The 34-year-old's unbeaten 124 is also the highest individual score against CSK by any batter in the IPL, bettering Virender Sehwag's 122 for PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the Qualifier 2 in 2014.

Stoinis, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, was dropped from Australia's squad for ODIs against the West Indies down under in January, but he is set to be part of the country's T20I World Cup campaign in the West Indies and the USA in June.

Stoinis generally play at the number six spot and is most likely to be slotted in the same position in the Australian line-up during the marquee event. However, Stoinis was clear that he wanted to play for Australia in the white ball series against England (away) in September and against Pakistan at home in November.