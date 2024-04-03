IPL 2024: Andre Russell Becomes First Player to Hit 200 Sixes for KKR

Visakhapatnam: All-rounder Andre Russell on Wednesday become the first player to hit 200 sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League history. He achieved this remarkable landmark during the clash between KKR and Delhi Capitals here.

Russell reached this landmark with his third six of the match and in the just 94th inning for the franchise. Apart from him, Nitish Rana (106) is the only batter, who has crossed the 100 sixes mark for KKR.

Earlier in the tournament, the flamboyant all-rounder played a whirlwind knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 24 as he smashed an unbeaten 64 runs in just 25 balls. During the knock, he also became the fastest batter to smash 200 sixes in the history of the tournament.

The 35-year-old all-rounder became the sixth batter to hit 200+ sixes for a single franchise. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli leads the most sixes for a single franchise list with 242 sixes, followed by Chris Gayle (238), AB de Villiers (238), Kieron Pollard (223) and Rohit Sharma (210).

Russel, who is popularly known as Dre Russ, has single-handedly won games for KKR and has the mettle to take the team out of trouble. Russel plays for West Indies in international cricket.