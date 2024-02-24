IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Bashir Provides Much Needed Breakthrough, Gill Departs for 38

Ranchi: India would be eying for former England skipper Joe Root's wicket on top priority on Day 2 as the visitors roared back and find themselves in commendable position after losing five batters in the first session of the opening day of the fourth Test here.

Root, who was facing criticism for following ultra aggressive bazball approach, played his natural game and scored a gritty ton, his 31st Test in Test cricket, when it was needed the most for the Three Lions side. He received support from Ben Foakes, who scored dogged 47-run knock, stitching 113-run partnership for the six wicket and Ollie Robinson, adding 57 runs in the unbeaten eighth wicket stand.

Root (106 off 226 balls) and Robinson (31 off 60 balls) will begin the proceedings for England from the overnight score of 302/7.

LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE

Over 25 (IND 86/1)

R Over 24 (IND 86/1)

Robinson comes back into the attack and bowls on tighter lengths, keeping it stump to stump. This pitch must have surprised many cricket experts and players as well. It was expected that the pitch will be rank turner, but the way the pitch has been played it looks like batters paradise so far.

Jaiswal edges it and Foakes takes it with ease. No, wait on, umpire wants to check it and goes to third umpire, and narrow escape for Jaiswal. England can't believe it. The ball clearly touched the ground before it went straight into the gloves and even celebrated after looking at the first replay. But Joel Wilson had a couple of replays and decided that the ball bounced before going in.

Good over from Shoaib Bashir, making batters play almost every delivery. Shubman Gill takes a single on the final ball of the over. India just one short of crossing the 50-run mark.

Anderson doing what he has been doing since his debut. He runs in, pitches on good length on and around off stump, hoping for a batter to edge it to keeper or slip. Jaiswal and Gill take single each in the over.

Ben Stokes has given one slip and point along with deep covers to Shoaib Bashir and asked him bowl on his pads, with odd delivery out side off to drag the batter to make an error. Three singles came from the over. The partnership has also entered into the 40s now.

Anderson bowls another good over from the other building pressure on Indian batters. Just a single came from the over.

Jaiswal shimmies down the track, smashes it back past to the bowler, Stokes does well to stop the ball before the boundary and Anderson throws it to the bowler. In mean time Jaiswal and Gill completes two runs and then takes a single on the last ball. Three runs came from the over.

Change in the bowling from the other end, James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson and bowls another maiden to start off his second spell.

Shoaib Bashir continues to bowl from one end after lunch. Shubman Gill gives respect to the first four balls, but then comes dancing down the pitch and hammers it through the covers for a four before taking a single. Five runs came from the over.

Jaiswal hit Robinson for two boundaries in the last over before the lunch. He first shows the full face of the bat, and plays it straight back past the bowler for a boundary, and then whips it towards mid wickets for a four. Eight runs came from the over.

Change in the bowling, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir replaces James Anderson into the attack. Concedes only a single in the over.

Robinson exploit some help from the pitch with zero seam as it cuts away for the left-hand batter. Jaiswal then flicks the ball into the gap for a single. Gill then goes down the ground with the straight bat shot, Anderson gets a success to stop the ball, however he couldn't stop the batters to take a couple of runs on the last delivery.

Anderson has come round the wicket for the southpaw Jaiswal and has a leg slip and deep fine leg, angling in to the left hand batter, trying to force him to play the false shot. Just two singles came from the over.

Very unorthodox field setting from the England for both the batters after that flick shot from Jaiswal against Anderson. They have one fielder in between square leg and fine leg in a catching position and are bowling on middle and leg stumps line, tempting the batters to play a flick shot in the air and almost got the wicket of Shubman Gill. Duckett dives towards the ball, but couldn't reach to it. Just a single came from this over.

This will increase the confidence of Yashasvi Jaiswal for sure. He hits two back to back fours to Anderson with a full of authority. He first drives straight pass back the bowler and then gets the fuller length delivery on his pads and he just flicks it in the air for a boundary. Ten runs came from the over including a couple.

Chance and dropped! Jaiswal edges the outside of delivery towards second delivery, Crawley tried to fetch it, but couldn't get the hand behind the ball on time as the ball races away to the boundary. However, Jaiswal then did smart work and rotates the strike on the very next ball.

Yashasvi Jaiswal puts the second delivery into the gap and opened his account before Rohit Sharma take couple of runs. And then, England got what they wanted as Anderson removes centurion of the last match Rohit Sharma. Anderson now just four wickets away from 700 Test wickets. He bowls the good length delivery in the area of uncertainty as they call it and Rohit knicks it to the wicket-keeper for a regulation catch.

Rohit Sharma takes the feel of the ball before trying to slash the back of the length delivery towards deep point. Robinson bowls a no- ball in the over as India off the mark in the second innings. However, India are yet to score a run with the bat.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal comes into the middle. James Anderson will be bowling the attack for England. Jaiswal takes the strike and leaves all the six ball as he plays the maiden over.

END OF ENGLAND INNINGS: