IND vs ENG Third Test Live: Jurel departs, India 415/9

Rajkot: India started the second day of the Test match with a total of more than 300 runs scoreboard and Ravindra Jadeja settled on the crease with a blistering hundred on the opening day of the series.
Live Updates from first innings
- Over 124 (415/9)
Rehan Ahmed bowled a back off length delivery and Jurel tried to cut it through square but he nicked it in the process. Wicketkeeper Foakes takes a sharp catch behind the wicket and Jurel walks back to the pavillion.
- Over 123 (409/8)
A single run from Hartley's over and Jurel keeps strike to himself.
- Over 122 (408/8)
Maiden over from Bumrah as he defends all six deliveries from the leg-spinner. Another maiden over in the Indian innings.
- Over 120 (408/8)
Rehan Ahmed conceded a six in the over due to a short pitched delivery but he dismisses Ashwin on the last ball as he tried to play a lofted shot over mid-on but is caught in the process.
- Over 118 (401/7)
Stokes puts down Dhruv Jurel and the mistake might turn out to be costly for the visitors as he is heading towards his half-century.
- Over 117 (400/7)
The duo going strong now and India have crossed the 400-run mark.
- Over 116 (399/7)
Ashwin glanced a delivery down the leg by Wood, but the express pace from Wood helped him ensure four runs.
- Over 115 (394/7)
Dhruv Jurel gets a life-line as Pope drops a catch at mid-wicket.
- Over 114 (392/7)
The play resumes after lunch break. England speedster Mark Wood begins the session with short of length deliveries. However, Ashwin managed to get away with one and secured a boundary to begin things with.
- Over 113 (388/7)
Dhruv Jurel played a cut on the short delivery bowled by Hartley and is awarded by four runs.
- Over 112 (384/7)
A couple of runs from the over bowled by Mark Wood and both the batters Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel are now steadying the innings.
- Over 111 (382/7)
A couple of runs from the over bowled by Hartley.
- Over 110 (380/7)
Jurel earned five runs from the over with his solid technique and the duo have steadied the innings building a brilliant partnership so far.
- Over 109 (375/7)
Hartley is getting some turn every now and then in the innings so far. Two runs from the over as he is consistently bowling on off and getting some balls to turn away from the batter.
- Over 108 (373/7)
Wood bowled a short delivery down the leg and he played the ball fine to get four runs as the outcome.
- Over 107 (369/7)
Tom Hartley seems to be getting slight assistance from the surface as he is turning the ball away from both the batters.
- Over 106 (368/7)
Three runs from Wood's over
- Over 105 (365/7)
A single run from the over bowled by Tom Hartley.
- Over 104 (364/7)
A short delivery from Rehan Ahmed against Ashwin. The batter went on the backfoot and played a cut through backward point. Easy four runs for Ashwin.
- Over 103 (359/7)
Maiden over from Hartley.
- Over 102 (359/7)
Umpires signal for five penalty runs as Ashwin ran in the middle of the pitch. Also, Ashwin hits a boundary in the over.
- Over 101 (354/7)
Another tidy over in the innings as both the batters accumulate only one run from the over.
- Over 100 (353/7)
Only one run from the over by both the batters as they are looking to build a partnership here.
- Over 99 (352/7)
Tom Hartley is bowling in tight areas and one more maiden over in the England innings.
- Over 98 (352/7)
Anderson's full-length delivery drifting into the pads was flicked by Ashwin through and the ball goes towards deep backward square leg.
- Over 97 (347/7)
Only a single run from the over.
- Over 96 (346/7)
Anderson is sticking to his line and lengths continuously and that has restricted both the batters from steering the scoreboard so far. A maiden over from the pacer.
- Over 95 (346/7)
A top shot from Dhruv Jurel as he came up with a befitting to reply to Mark Wood's bouncer. Wood banged the fourth delivery of the over in short and it was targeted towards Jurel's body. However, the batter arched back and ramped the delivery over the stumps for six runs.
- Over 94 (338/7)
Jurel is showing solid defense with his willow while Ashwin is playing his drives from the other end. Only two runs from the over.
- Over 93 (336/7)
R Ashwin got off the mark with a brilliant backfoot punch through the cover. His well-timed stroke raced to the boundary and the batter adds four runs to the team total.
- Over 90.5 (331/7)
Joe Root delivers with a key wicket for the English side. He bowled a full delivery with a lot of flight and Ravindra Jadeja attempted to play a big hit. However, he mistimed the shot and the leading edge was caught by Root.
- Over 89.4 (331/6)
Night watchman is gone. Anderson went round the wicket and bowled a delivery on off shaping away from the batter. An outside edge and he was caught by the wicketkeeper. Debutant Dhruv Jurel walks in the middle to steer the scoreboard.
- Over 89 (330/5)
A maiden over by Joe Root as Kuldeep shows brilliant defense against the off-spinner.
- Over 88 (330/5)
Two runs from the over as both the batters are playing cautiously.
- Over 87 (328/5)
Only a couple of runs from the over bowled by Joe Root. He bowled the fourth delivery of the over outside off and Kuldeep Yadav blocked at it to take a couple of runs.