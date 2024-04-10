Hottie, Naughty, Sixtyyyy: Former Cricketer Ravi Shastri's Latest Picture Breaks Internet

Hyderabad: Former India Cricketer Ravi Shastri on Wednesday posted a picture of himself in a night suit on his social media handle on X(formerly Twitter). The latest post by Ravi has taken his fans ablaze, who heaped praise on the former coach of the Indian Men's cricket team.

Shastri posted the picture on X, with a caption reading, "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy."

Reacting to his post, a fan wrote, "Handsome back then, more handsome even now @RaviShastriOfc stay like this always sir may ganpati bappa bless u always." "He is definitely aging more like the finest wine he has ever drank," another X user commented.

Some of his fans were even confused today as his birth date and started wishing him 'Happy Birthday'. However, Shastri was born on May 27, 1962.

The post has already seen some hilarious comments and reactions. "This is some way to start the day Seeing a Ravi Shastri post on his hotness," a user wrote. "Is this from Ex cricketer account or Actor 's," another asked.

Ravi Shastri, who is also revered for his commentary skills, played both Test and One Day internationals for Indian between 1981 and 1992. He began his career as a left-arm spin bowler, but throughout the course of his career, he evolved into a batting all-rounder.

Shastri is also known for his unfiltered and candid commentary style. After the first Test victory against Australia in the 2018/19 tour, Shastri, while interacting with the official broadcasters, said, "Thodi der ke liye udhar g*** muh me tha (It was a pretty scary situation for a few moments)." The statement is still used in many memes and loved by his fans.

Shastri, was bestowed with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in January 2024 for his contribution as the head coach in the Indian Men's national team. Shastri was presented the award, which consists of a memento and Rupees 25 Lakhs, by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah at a glittering function.