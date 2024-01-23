Touching Moment For Me: Ravi Shastri on Getting Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who was bestowed with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI on Tuesday, described it as a "touching moment".

Shastri was presented the award, which consists of a memento and Rupees 25 Lakhs, by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah at a glittering function here.

"It certainly is (an emotional moment for me). I thanked the BCCI for bestowing the honour on me. It is a very touching moment for me," Shastri said upon receiving the award.

Shastri, who also represented domestic giants Mumbai, and served Indian cricket in various capacities including head coach said the BCCI were his guardians throughout his playing days.

"I saw the BCCI grow up and become a powerhouse in world cricket and because of that generations (of players) are benefitting," added the former right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

Shastri, also a noted commentator picked India's win against Australia at the GABBA, Brisbane in the 2021/22 series as the icing on the cake in his illustrious career, as a player, head coach and broadcaster and thanked the Indian team for the victory.

Meanwhile, former India stumper Farokh Engineer, who was also presented the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI said it was awesome to be honoured with the award.

Farokh recalled that he came from an ordinary Parsi family and the players of his era earned only INR 50 per day.

For the record, Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, in which he amassed 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively. He also bagged 151 Test wickets and 129 ODI wickets.

85-year-old Farokh Engineer played for India, Mumbai and Lancashire. He played 46 Tests, in which he scored 2,611 runs. He also played 5 ODIs and managed to score 114 runs. His highest Test score was 121. Farokh, a right-handed elegant batter, has two Test centuries and 16 half-centuries to his credit.

Farokh played his last Test against the West Indies in 1975 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and was part of the iconic third Test against England at The Oval in 1971, which India led by late Ajit Wadekar, won four wickets.

Several other awards were presented at the function, which was held after a long time. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side and the entire support staff including head coach Rahul Dravid, members of the visiting English team were present at the function which was moderated by the commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Former India cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Shubhangi Kulkarni also graced the occasion. The event was streamed live on 'Jio Cinema'.