Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Kolkata (West Bengal): The man for all seasons and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Niranjan Shah is set to achieve something that perhaps no living sports administrators ever did. The new and swanky cricket stadium in Rajkot's Khanderi under the aegis of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) is set to be rechristened as the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium from February 14, Valentine's Day.

It may be recalled that the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) named the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.3 lakh spectators.

"It's a great honour for me after having rendered my services for cricket. BCCI secretary Jay Shah will inaugurate the 30000-capacity stadium at 6.30 pm on February 14 with a host of dignitaries expected to be present on the occasion of the naming of the cricket facility," Niranjan Shah told ETV Bharat from Rajkot on Tuesday.

According to Shah, a small function has been arranged on the eve of the third Test between India and England to begin at the venue on February 15. "Sunil (Gavaskar) has consented to attend the ceremony, also former India player-cum-coach Ravi Shastri will be there on February 14 on the occasion along with other local dignitaries," Shah said when queried.

Shah is basking in glory for the honour that has been bestowed on him for his services to the game in India. "The feeling has not sunk in yet. I am really happy that the members have recognised my services and unanimously decided to name the stadium after me," Shah added.

On the other hand, BCCI office-bearers will also be present at the stadium on February 14 to mark the occasion along with a host of cricketing celebrities and the two teams — England and India.

Seventy-nine-year-old Shah has been a name in the cricket administration for over four decades after having donned the Saurashtra jersey in as many as 12 first-class matches from 1965-66 to 1974-75. A businessman-cum-cricket-administrator has donned many hats in the past, besides being the secretary of the SCA for 40 years.

The renaming of the stadium was passed by the SCA's annual general meeting held on October 7 last year. A top BCCI official also acknowledged Shah's contribution to the game in India.

"He deserves this as he has served the BCCI and Indian cricket for such a long time in an efficient manner. The wicket (pitch) is also very good. We all wish him the very best," the official told ETV Bharat.