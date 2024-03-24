IPL 2024 | GT vs MI: Gujarat Emerge Triumphant with Six-run Win in Cliffhanger

Ahmedabad: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat in their first game of the IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans by six runs in a thrilling contest. MI were going for an easy win at one stage when they needed 48 runs from the last six overs with seven wickets in hand. However, it was a brilliant collective effort from GT's bowling unit that prevented them from a successful chase and the franchise led by Shubman Gill bagged two points from the fixture as a result.

MATCH LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE

Over 20 (162/9)

Hardik Pandya was on verge of shutting down his critics as he was looking to finish the game as he first scored a maximum over extra cover on the first ball and then smoked a four in the same region. But, Umesh Yadav roared back by taking his wicket with a delivery banged in short. Nine runs were required from three but Yadav continued his attack with short deliveries to take his team home with a six-run win. Over 19 (150/7)

A disappointing over for MI as they lose two wickets and get only eight runs from the over. Tilak Verma smacked spencer Johnson on the very first ball in the long-on stands but failed to continue the momentum. Johnson dismissed Tilak and then got rid of Coetzee on the last ball. A cliffhanger for the spectators here but the chances of MI look slim now as they need 19 runs from the last over Over 18 (142/5)

Tim David smacked a boundary in the over with a pull but Mohit Sharma got rid of the dangerous man on the last ball of the over and the finisher who might have finished for MI departs back in the hut on a score of 11. They need 27 runs from the last two overs now. Over 17 (MI 133/4)

Rashid Khan bowled a tidy 17th over. He conceded only three runs in the over. Mumbai now need 36 runs the last three overs. Gill will face the serious question about who should he bowl the last three overs. Mohit Sharma has left with only one over. He still have to solve the mystery of last two overs. Over 16 (MI 130/4)

Mohit Sharma provided the much-needed breakthrough for the Gujarat Titans. He took a brilliant catch on his own bowling of Dewald Brevis, who was batting on 46 off 38 balls. Mumbai now needs 39 runs off four overs. GT pulled the things and gave a decent chance to win the game. Over 15 (MI 126/3)

Rashid Khan came into the attack and bowled a tidy over. He conceded only five runs in the over. However, Gill would be expecting a wicket of Brevis from Rashid, but both the batters have shown respect to him as he is now left with only one over. Over 14 (MI 121/3)

Gujarat Titans' death specialist Mohit Sharma continued from the other end. Tilak not only got lucky but got the boundary as well. Both the batters then smartly stole singles and a couple to finish the over with nine runs. Mumbai now need 48 runs off 36 balls that's eight runs per over. Over 13 (MI 112/3)

Sai Kishore picked the wicket of Rohit Sharma on the very next ball after he survived a catch drop in the follow-through. Rohit tried to [play a sweep shot, but missed the ball completely and was trapped in front of the stumps. Mumbai have lost their third wicket now. Can GT pull the back game in their favour? Over 12 (MI 107/2)

Mohit Sharma comes into the attack for the first-time for this season. This time Brevis cuts the fourth stump line ball towards the point region for a boundary. Then both batters take a single to end the over. However, Rohit missed a timed one and played it towards the bowler, but Mohit Sharma failed to hold on to it. Over 11 (MI 97/2)

Dewald Brevis continued to attack. This time he hits a six over covers and with the spin. Kishore then pulled his length back and ended the over with nine runs. Mumbai cruising towards the target now. GT desperately looking for a wicket here, but it's Rohit Sharma's experience which has helped the visitors to get closer to the target without taking any risk. Over 10 (MI 88/2)

Impact player Dewald Brevis welcomed debutant Spencer Johnson with a six over deep point and then Rohit Sharma joined the party with a couple of boundaries in the over. Mumbai Indians have got the over they would have wanted. 17 runs came from this over. Over 9 (MI 71/2)

A decent over from left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Rohit Sharma found a boundary with a reverse sweep, but still, only runs came from the over. They will have to increase their scoring rate otherwise they may be under pressure in the later half of the innings. Over 8 (MI 64/2)

This time it was Brevis who freed his arms and hammered a maximum on the first ball off Rashid Khan. It was 84-meter six over long. Mumbai collected nine runs off the over. Over 7 (MI 55/2)

Spinner R Sai Kishore conceded only three overs in his first over. However, Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis were looking to take the game deep. Over 6 (MI 52/2)

Shubman Gill introduced star spinner Rashid Khan into the attack but there was no stopping Rohit. The seasoned opener swept Rashid Khan for the lone boundary of the over. After the end of the powerplay, Mumbai was poised at 52 for 2. Over 5 (MI 46/2)

Mumbai Indians managed to score only six runs off the fifth over bowled by pacer Azmatullah Omarzai. Brevis scored the lone boundary of the over on the first ball but Omarzai then pulled the things back. Over 4 (MI 40/2)

Rohit Sharma was soon in his element and at the receiving end was pacer Umesh Yadav. The 'Hitman' first hammered a boundary and a ball later flicked Umesh for a maximum as Mumbai Indian raced to 40 for 2 after four overs. Dewald Brevis has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. Over 3 (MI 30/2)

One-down Naman Dhir (20) took on Azmatullah Omarzai hammering him for three boundaries and a towering six over long off. But Omarzai had the last laugh as he trapped Dhir in front of the wickets on the final ball of the over and successfully turned the decision in Gijarat Titan's favour using DRS. Over 2 (MI 11/1)

Former Mumbai Indians skipper and star opener Rohit Sharma struck two boundaries in the second over off pacer Umesh Yadav as the visitors amassed nine runs off it and raced to 11 for 1. Over 1 (MI 2/1)

Mumbai Indians lost opener Ishan Kishan (0) in the opening over after the southpaw edged to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Azmatullah Omarzai provided the first breakthrough for Gujarat Titans.

End of Gujarat Titans innings

Over 20 (GT 166/5)

Another exceptional over Gerald Coetzeee, just seven runs came from the over and took the wickets of dangerous-looking Rahul Tewatia on the first ball. Gujarat finished their innings on 168/6 after 20 overs with a high individual score of 45 runs by Sai Sudharshan. Over 19 (GT 161/5)

Bumrah bowled his last over and nailed perfect yorkers at an ease. He finished his spell with three wickets for 14 runs in his four overs. Five singles and a couple came from the over. GT badly needs 20+ runs over here to post a defendable total. Over 18 (GT 154/5)

Luke Wood came into the attack and Tewatia welcomed him with a massive six over long-on region. Tewatia then hit him for a couple of boundaries towards the third-man region, replicating a similar shot on a similar line and length delivery. Just the GT wanted and it came at the very right time for them. Over 17 (GT 135/5)

That's what we were discussing and Bumrah removed David Miller and then set batter Sai Sudharshan in his third over. Two new batters are on the crease now and would be facing Bumrah, Coetzee and Wood. Miller tried to loft one over long-on for a six but played a false shot after not reading the slower ball from Bumrah and Sudharshan flicked one into the hands of Tilak Verma at square leg. Over 16 (GT 133/3)

Gerald Coetzee bowling his third over of the spell. Miller found a boundary on the second ball, but ended up scoring nine runs in the over. Fans must be expecting some power hitting as we enter into the slog overs now. Over 15 (GT 124/3)

Skipper Hardik Pandya brought himself back into the bowling attack and Sai Sudharshan hit him for a boundary. But again only 10 runs came from it. They need to go big from here as Bumrah who has conceded only six runs in his first two overs and picked a wicket will be bowling the two off last three overs. They need at least two 15-20 run overs to get to that 200-run mark. We had intruder as the dog steal the show twice in an over, entering on to the field. Over 14 (GT 114/3)

Gerald Coetzee continued from the other end. Sai Sudharshan found a boundary in the over still only eight runs came from the over. GT need to increase their scoring rate if they want to reach 180-190 run score. Sudharshan can't afford to lose his wicket and need increase his strike rate to take GT to a respectable total. Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya won't mind him taking single at this point of time. Over 13 (GT 106/3)

Brilliant over from Jasprit Bumrah. He concedes only two runs in his second over. Sai Sudharshan has to hit some boundaries now as it is increasing the pressure on the other batters. He is batting at 30 off 28 balls. Over 12 (GT 104/3)

Gerald Coetzee came into the attack for the first-time in IPL and picked his first wicket of Ashmatullah Omarzai on the final ball of the over. Omarzai tried to flick one over square-leg fielder, but he got much elevation not the distance and lost his wicket as Tilak Verma completed the catch comfortably. Three singles and a couple came from the over. Over 11 (GT 99/2)

Sudharshan takes on Chawla and hit him for humongous six over mid-wicket fielder on the first delivery and then Omarzai sitted on his knee and whack it over the long-on fielder for another maximum. Gujarat get another big over as 17 runs come from it. Over 10 (GT 82/2)

A good over for Gujarat Titans after a while. 13 runs came from Naman Dhir's first over. They need some more overs like this to achieve that 200-run mark and it feels like Ashish Nehra has given the same messages to both the batters to attack the bowlers. Over 9 (GT 69/2)

Mulani continues to bowl from the other end and bowls another economical over as only three runs come from it. GT have scored only 26 runs off the last four overs and they will have to buckle up now by attacking their spinners because you will have to tackle Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee and Luke Wood in the death overs. Over 8 (GT 66/2)

Piyush Chawla removes a big fish Shubman Gill, who gave a dolly to Rohit Sharma at long-on. Gujarat have to increase their scoring rate as they lack an experienced finisher except David Miller down the order. Ten runs of the over but he has got the wicket of Shubman Gill. Over 7 (GT 54/1)

A decent second over from Shams Mulani. He was exposed to the left-hander but bowled on very tighter lengths. Over 6 (GT 47/1)

Experienced spinner Piyush Chawla came into the attack and bowled a tidy over. Just four runs came from it. Gujarat Titans will have to score something around 200 runs to have a chance to win the opener. They have some inexperienced bowlers in their lineup which can hurt them in the second half. They will have to score 10/15 runs above par for sure. Over 5 (GT 43/1)

Another debutant Shams Mulani is bowling his first over. One can see the nervous running in when he is bowling. Gill dominated the over to put the debutant under pressure as he hit a six and four to end the over. 12 runs came from the over. Over 4 (GT 31/1)

Jasprit Bumrah came into the attack and provided the breakthrough for his side in his first over after Saha's half-hearted drive went to the boundary. He nailed a perfect yorker as Saha couldn't get bat on it. Just a boundary from the over for Gujarat Titans. Over 3 (GT 27/0)

Saha hit Hardik Pandya for back-to-back boundaries. He then made a slight comeback and conceded only a single in the remaining four balls. The crowd booed Hardik Pandya at the toss and continued to do the same. A decent start for the Gujarat Titans here at Narendra Modi Stadium. Over 2 (GT 18/0)

Debutant Luke Wood comes into the attack and bowls a decent first over. Just seven runs came from his first over. Over 1 (GT 11/0)

Expensive first from the Mumbai Indians skipper, 11 runs came from the over. Saha hammered the first ball through the gap of cover and point fielder for a boundary and then Gill flicked one towards a fine leg boundary for his first boundary. A good start from GT.

Wriddhiman Shah and skipper Shubman Gill opening the innings for Gujarat Titans while Hardik Pandya is bowling the first over of the match.