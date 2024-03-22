IPL 2024: GT Add BR Sharath, Kotian Joins RR

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have added wicket-keeper batter B R Sharath to their squad as a replacement for the injured Robin Minz.

The IPL announced it on Friday ahead of the 17th season which starts with a game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M A Chidambaram Stadium popularly known as Chepauk in the evening.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, Tanush Kotian joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in place of Adam Zampa for the cash-rich league.

B R Sharath – a wicketkeeper-batter – represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket. He has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List-A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name. He will join Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 20 Lac.

Gujarat Titans start their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. Tanush Kotian, who recently made solid all-round contributions as Mumbai won the 42nd Ranji Trophy title, joins RR for his base price of Rs 20 Lac.

Kotian has joined the Royals squad in Jaipur ahead of their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants which is scheduled for Sunday, 24th March 2024.

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, welcomed the player to the franchise, "Tanush was one of the players we had identified and have followed very closely over the last year, given his versatility and potential. He has since produced consistent performances and has also had an exceptional Ranji Trophy season. We believe he can add more value and depth to the team's set-up with his all-round attributes, and we are looking forward to having him contribute to the franchise this season.”

A spinner Kotian, who also can bat in the lower order, has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First-Class games and 19 List A matches. Rajasthan Royals start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at their home.