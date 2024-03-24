IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Announce Opening Ceremony Ahead of First Match against Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) announced a grand opening ceremony for their fans ahead of their first game of the Indian Premier League 2024 season against the Mumbai Indian (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

GT announced a spectacular ceremony through their social media handles on Saturday. GT posted one graphic on their X handle, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Gujarat, let's have some fun and celebrate! Grand, Spectacular, Breathtaking TitansFAM, come be a part of an opening ceremony to remember (sic)."

BCCI has already conducted an opening ceremony for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League ahead of the curtain-raiser clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

However, the teams have started to kick off their season with such events at their home stadiums. The Titans are yet to announce the list of the performers for the event.

Before the 17th season of IPL began, the Bengaluru-based franchise had a grand RCB: Unbox event where they revealed the franchise's new logo, jersey and new name while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) organised an event called Knights: Unplugged an evening before the start of the season.

Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings (PBKS) also had an opening ceremony on Saturday ahead of their first match at the new Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat Titans this year after the former skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to his former franchise Mumbai Indians before the auction at an undisclosed price.