Vadodara (Gujarat): Former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away here on Tuesday.

A kin of Dattajirao Gaekwad confirmed the news of his demise and stated that his last rites will be performed around noon. He was 95 years old and is survived by his son Anshuman Gaikwad, who also played for India and later also coached the Indian Cricket Team. Dattajirao Gaekwad, who was born on October 27, 1928 captained India on their 1959 tour of India.

A right handed batter, he represented India in 11 Tests and toured England in 1952 and 1959 and West Indies in 1952-53. He scored 350 Test runs with the highest score of 52. He also played 110 first class matches and scored 5,788 runs, with 17 hundreds and 23 half centuries. His highest first class score was 249 not out against Maharashtra in 1959-60 and he also captained Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.

He also hit two other double centuries and in 1949-50, hit 128 and 101 not out against Gujarat. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan condoled his demise and said it is a great loss for cricketing community.

"Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community. #RIP #DKGaekwad," Pathan, who also played for Baroda, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.