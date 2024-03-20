Don't Award Wild Card if Anyone Cheat Purposely: Caroline after Simona's Return Post Doping Ban

Hyderabad: Caroline Wozniacki has taken an objection over those players who have tested positive for doping and are still being granted wild card entries at tournaments. Caroline's statement came after Simona Halep's comeback at the 2024 Miami Open after serving a four-year ban.

Halep tested positive for Roxadustat ahead of the 2022 US Open. Initially, she was handed over a four-year ban for two doping violations which was reduced to nine months as the CAS appeal went in her favour. The ban ended in July 2023, allowing her to feature in the upcoming tour.

After securing a comprehensive victory over Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the event, Caroline expressed her thoughts on Halep's comeback, her stance against doping and the importance of maintaining fairness in the sport.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, she said, "Well, first of all, I've always liked Simona. We've always had a good relationship. I've been very outspoken in the past about how I feel about doping and all of that. I think my view on doping is the same. I have always wanted a clean sport, fair for everybody. I think it's definitely still my opinion."

However, the 33-year-old made clear that she is not targeting anyone, instead mentioning that players who 'purposely cheated' and have been found guilty for the same shouldn't be awarded wildcard entries in any major tournaments.

"Again, this is not directly at Simona, but if someone purposely cheats, if someone has tested positive for doping... I understand why a tournament wants a big star in it, but it's my personal belief, and it's not a knock on anyone. Still, it's my personal belief that I don't think people should be awarded wild cards afterwards," the 129-ranked player opined.

"If you want to come back, and it's been a mistake, I understand, you should work your way up from the bottom. That's my personal opinion upon things," added Wozniacki.

The 32-year-old made a much-anticipated comeback to competitive tennis, entering into the main draw of the Miami Open 2024 through a wild card. However, she failed to win the match despite winning the first set. Paula Badosa defeated the Romanian by 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 in the opening match.