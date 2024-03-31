David Warner Becomes Fastest Player to Score 6500 Runs in IPL

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Delhi Capitals opener David Warner became the fastest player to score 6,500 runs in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this milestone during the clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Warner has also become the first overseas and the third overall batter to reach the 6,500 runs landmark after former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who is the only player to score over 7,000 runs in IPL, and Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli leads the chart with 7,444, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,754) in the Indian Premier League.

Warner achieved this milestone in his 179th IPL game while Dhawan did the same in his 212th match. The southpaw has been very consistent for every team that he has represented in this coveted tournament. Warner was the fastest batter to reach 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Recently, the 37-year-old became the second player to smash 650 boundaries during the clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The southpaw is just one fifty short of equalling veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle's tally of 110 half-centuries in overall T20s. He has 109 fifties under his belt in 370 matches. He also holds the record for most half-centuries in the IPL.

The swashbuckling opener is the second-highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals since its inception in 2008. He is only behind franchise skipper Rishabh Pant, who has racked up 2,884 runs.