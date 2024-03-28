IPL 2024: David Warner Becomes Only Second Player to Smash 650 Fours

Jaipur: Veteran Australia batter David Warner became the second player to smash 650 boundaries in the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

Warner achieved this feat when he scored his first boundary of the innings against Rajasthan Royals. The 37-year-old was one boundary away from the record and he hit his first boundary in the third of the innings off pacer Trent Boult. The southpaw is just one fifty short of equaling the veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle's tally of 110 half-centuries. He has 109 fifties under his belt in 370 matches.

The swashbuckling opener is the second-highest run-getter for Delhi since its inception in 2008 with 2,433 runs in 84 matches. He is only behind franchise skipper Rishabh Pant, who has racked up 2,856 runs.

Also, Warner has scored 12065 runs in T20 cricket with a strike rate of 140.17. He has experience of playing for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the coveted tournament. The franchise would hope for a scintillating run from the Australian opener and some solid starts from him at the top might help them carve a solid run in the competition.

David Warner also needs 74 runs in the upcoming match to score 6,500 runs in the history of the world's biggest franchise cricket league. If he gets successful in achieving this feat, the left-hand batter will become the only third batter to reach this remarkable landmark.