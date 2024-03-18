'Couldn't Hear Even a Word from Virat; But He Looked Happy': Smriti Mandhana on speaking to Kohli

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed that she was unable to hear even a word during her conversation with India's stalwart batter and RCB legend Virat Kohli post RCB's triumph in the Women's Premier League Season 2.

Former India captain Virat Kohli video called the RCB women's team to congratulate them on their clinical performance throughout the tournament and for clinching their maiden WPL title.

RCB with a scintillating performance clinched an 8-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to win the finals of the second edition of WPL.

In the post-match press conference, Mandhana said that she couldn't hear a single thing Kohli said to her. Mandhana assured that she would meet Virat in person and will have a conversation with him in Bangalore.

"I didn't hear anything he was saying because it was too loud, he was like just thumbs up and I just did thumbs up, I will be meeting him. He looked happy there was a bright smile. I remember him coming last year and a little pep talk which really helped me personally as well as the whole team," Mandhana said.

"He has been a part of this franchise and I think he has been there for the past 15 years so I could see that happiness on his face but because of the noise I couldn't hear him, maybe I will chat to him when we go to Bengaluru," Mandhana said in the post-match press conference," RCB skipper added.

Sophie Molineux spearheaded the bowling attack for RCB after Delhi Capitals went on for a flying start in the first innings. However, the show stealer was 21-year-old off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who picked up a four-wicket haul and removed the tail end within a blink of an eye to restrict DC to a sub-par total of 113.

"The first three or four matches didn't go Shreyanka's way, I remember having a chat with her and she was really low about a few things and I remember telling her on March 17 that we were going to do something special and little did I know it is going to happen and she will get the purple cap but really really happy for her, " Mandhana heaped praise on Shreyanka.

Chasing a target of 114, RCB headed for a good start with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine (32) adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. Mandhana (31) added 33 runs to the scoreboard for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry before walking back to the pavilion. However, Richa Ghosh and Perry ensured after the dismissal that they would take the team over finishing the line and they won the thrilling game with three balls to spare.