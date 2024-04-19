'Can't Wait To Be Back Out There With My Team', Says Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami on Friday shared his excitement to make a comeback on the cricket field saying he cannot wait to join his side as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles tendon injury.

Shami hasn't played any competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. Shami, who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), didn't take part in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league and was also unavailable for the five-match Test series against England at home in January-March.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram and shared a reel on his official ID. He captioned the reel, "Injuries don't define you, your comeback will. Can't wait to be back out there with my team! (sic)"

The right-arm pacer last represented India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and took 24 wickets in only seven matches. He also had a remarkable performance, taking seven wickets and becoming the first Indian to do so in an ODI and in the marquee tournament during the semi-final clash against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shami played through pain in that tournament, but he did not allow it to affect his performance. He later missed the five-match T20I series against Australia at home right after the World Cup. Then, he was ruled out of the tour to South Africa and the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January. He underwent a successful surgey in February.

Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both the IPL seasons. He picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was especially devastating with the new ball and earned the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in the 2023 season.