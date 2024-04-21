Arsenal back on top of English Premier League after win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The much-needed victory, which ended a painful week for Arsenal that lost ground in the title race after defeat at home to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, puts Mikel Arteta's team one point above the second-placed Manchester City.

Wolverhampton: Arsenal moved back to the top of the English Premier League by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux. Late goals in each half by Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured the win.

Mikel Arteta's team rose one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, which beat Chelsea 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal. Victory ended a painful week for Arsenal, which lost ground in the title race after defeat at home to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

City has a game in hand on the London side, but the win should settle nerves after those recent setbacks. Arsenal went ahead in the 45th minute when Trossard lashed a right-foot shot off the post and into the top corner from just inside the box. Replays appeared to show he sliced his first-time effort, but he could hardly have placed it better.

He converted from the tightest of angles on the right after seeing his first effort saved. Wolves came close to scoring before Trossard's opener when Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pushed Joao Gomes' shot onto the post. Gary O'Neil's team is without a win in its last six games in all competitions.

Read more

Arsenal Rescues 2-2 Draw With Bayern In Champions League After Kane Scores Against Old Rival

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.