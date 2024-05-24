ETV Bharat / sports

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika Kumari Advances Into Semis

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

Updated : May 24, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

India's star archer Deepika Kumari cruised into the semi-final of the Archery World Cup on Friday beating Berra Elif Gokkir of Turkey. Deepika, who has secured fourth seed in the tournament justified her seeding with the sensational run so far in the competition.

Archery World Cup Stage 2
File Photo: Deepika Kumari (Source: IANS)

Yecheon (South Korea): Deepika Kumari continued her stellar run in the Archery World Cup on Friday entering the semi-final of the tournament by inking a victory against Berra Elif Gokkir of Turkey.

She is the only recurve archer from India to compete at the finals venue. The 29-year-old secured fourth seed in the elimination round earlier this week. The archer faced an early scare in her first-round fixture against Tinkara Kardinar of Slovenia as the contest was pushed to the shoot-off. She narrowly won the contest with a 9-ring arrow against Tinkara’s 8-ring in the shoot-off.

In the match against the Turkish opponent, Deepika showed immaculate accuracy in the first with three scores of 9. The second set ended in a tie with both the archers scoring 27 from it. The Indian archer then won the third set with a narrow margin but her opponent hinted at a comeback with a win in the fourth set. The fifth and final set of the match ended in a tie and so her Turkish rival failed to bounce back in the contest.

Meanwhile, another Indian archer Ankita Bhakat had a heartbreaking exit in the round of 32 losing 4-6 to Elia Canales of Spain despite leading the match 4-0 after the first two ends of the encounter.

In the men’s recurve category, the Indian archers suffered a disappointing campaign as none were able to advance past the second round. Both Dhiraj Boomadevara and Pravin Jadhav also lost their respective second-round matches.

Last Updated :May 24, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

