AIFF Official Accused of Assaulting Women Footballers: Anurag Thakur Promises Stern Action

Hyderabad: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said his Ministry has taken serious note of the recent complaint by two women footballers alleging physical assault by an All India Football Federation (AIFF) member.

"The ministry of Sports has taken serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority," Thakur wrote on X.

According to reports, two women footballers have filed a complaint against AIFF executive committee member, Deepak Sharma, alleging that he assaulted them in a hotel room during the ongoing Indian Women's League 2 in Goa. Sharma is the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and is also deputy chairman of the AIFF's competitions committee.

The footballers have also alleged that Sharma was drunk during the incident, and he was also in an inebriated state when they were travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Goa.