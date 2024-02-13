All preparations are done for India versus England Rajkot Test: SCA President Jaydev Shah

Rajkot (Gujarat): Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) President Jaydev Shah on Tuesday asserted that all preparations are completed for the third Test between India and England, which begins on Thursday, February 15.

The Test will be played at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri, on the outskirts of the city. The Stadium will be known as the Niranjan Shah Stadium from Wednesday.

"We have completed all preparations. According to the BCCI gridlines, all these preparations have been completed for the convenience of spectators and players," Jaydev Shah, himself a former first-class cricketer, told ETV Bharat.

Jaydev Shah, who played 120 first-class matches and amassed 5,354 runs, reckons that it will be a good game of cricket and hopes that India win the encounter.

"It is a very good Test wicket, which will help all players. If a batter bats well, he will be able to score runs and if a spinner bowls well, he will be able to get the turn. We want to see both the innings and it should be a competitive match," added 40-year-old Jaydev Shah.

According to Jaydev, England coach Brendon McCullum has played IPL matches at the venue as he was part of the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, but the conditions then and now are different.

"Test match is a different type of a game, which tests your patience. It will be a good game," added Jaydev Shah.

According to Shah, the SCA Stadium will be rechristened as Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, February 14 in the presence of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Niranjan Shah was a former BCCI and SCA Secretary.

The five-match series is levelled at 1-1 and both teams will be aiming for a win when they take the field on Thursday.