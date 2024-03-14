World Kidney Day 2024: Meet the Real Life Heroes Undeterred by Kidney Failure

Hyderabad: Gajala, a 22-year-old woman from Tolichowki area in Telangana capital Hyderabad suffered from high blood pressure and other complications during her pregnancy which rendered both her kidneys permanently damaged and she suffered a miscarriage!

Unlike normal kidney failure patients, who usually succumb to the torment of the tragedy, an indomitable Gajala put on a brave face to cope with the bitter reality. The counseling given by the doctor gave her courage and Gajala made peace with the new reality of her life. While undergoing dialysis, she applied for a kidney transplant in Jeevandan, an ambitious cadaver transplantation programme of the Telangana government.

The Jeevandan programme is witnessing many inspirational stories like Gajala, who despite suffering from kidney failure do not give up on life and face the new reality of their lives with courage.

The kidney transplant recipients shared their success stories at a function held at Nanakranguda Star Hospital on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Wednesday March 13.

After finding a donor, Gajala underwent a kidney transplant three years ago. The doctors monitored the kidney function for three years and Gajala gave birth to a baby boy a year and a half ago.

Vaarala Anand, another kidney failure patient, is a writer, poet, and short film documentary maker. Anand underwent a kidney transplant 14 years ago from his donor wife. The couple is living a normal life following the doctor's counseling. The disorder has failed to dent Anand's passion towards writing as he has already written 12 books.

Anand was awarded prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2022 in the category of translation works for his translation of Gulzar's 'Green Poems' under the title 'Akupaccha Kavithalu'.

Vijayalakshmi (25) from Sultanpur, Vikarabad, was studying for her nursing course when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. While undergoing dialysis, Vijayalakshmi whose parents are illiterate, completed her nursing course and joined a private hospital. After finding a donor in Jeevandan, Vijayalakshmi underwent a kidney transplant five years ago. She didn't stop there and secured a government job. Vijayalakshmi felt very happy to see her name in the nursing results announced by the government recently.

Some people are shaken by a small problem. They suffer from severe mental anguish. Some end their lives. But a few persons like these have shaped their lives so that such people can be enlightened. Despite kidney failure, they did not get discouraged and achieved what they set out to do. They have undergone kidney transplants and are leading a normal life.

Dr Gandhe Sridhar, Senior Consultant Nephrologist recommended changing lifestyle to avoid kidney diseases.

''Due to changing lifestyle, kidney diseases are affecting the young population. Consuming a high percentage of junk food leads to weight gain and eventually high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney diseases. Smoking and alcohol damage the kidneys. Antibiotics and painkillers should not be used without a doctor's prescription. Kidney tests should be done annually,'' Dr Gandhe Sridhar suggested.