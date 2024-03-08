Kaziranga Bamboo Bottles: Chandan Nath Leads Eco-Revolution Against Plastic in National Park

Golaghat(Assam): Amid buzz over the impending Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a visit to the Kaziranga National Park on Friday, where the party workers and the public await his arrival with eager anticipation.

Chandan Nath who makes Bamboo bottles is one among them. He has resolved that he would take a solitary stand against the increasing use of plastic within the Kaziranga National Park's boundaries and would do whatever it takes to reduce the plastic use. As he sifted through alternatives, he came up with an innovative way to tackle the problem of plastic consumption: making bamboo water bottles instead of traditional plastic water bottles.

Chandan who pioneered this innovative initiative, has tirelessly championed the cause of environmental conservation by promoting the use of his ingeniously crafted 'Kaziranga Bamboo Bottles'. These eco-friendly vessels are not only a practical way to quench your thirst, but they are also a symbol of having a healthy relationship with the environment of the Kaziranga amid the piling of plastic waste. Chandan is committed to raising awareness among locals and foreign tourists about the harmful effects of plastic pollution, while promoting sustainable alternatives and practices.

His commendable efforts have found resonance in several tourists, including a Gujarat-based doctor, Tarjani Hindocha, who has been captivated by the bamboo bottles. Inspired by Chandan's love for ecology, the doctor expressed her intentions to take a leaf out of Chandan's book and implement it back home.

Chandan’s efforts are yet to get the notice of the administration, government bodies, and the park administration. An undeterred Chandan continues to deliver the Bamboo bottles, finding solace in what he has undertaken is in tune with the Prime Minister’s call to eliminate plastic pollution. He also wishes to present one of his Bamboo bottles to the Prime Minister in a gesture of expressing solidarity in the fight against plastics.

Though Chandan has encountered a lamentable lack of support and recognition, he is strong in his commitment. It serves as a testament to the power of individual action in effecting a meaningful change within communities, as visitors find it as an opportunity to return to the environment in small ways they could.