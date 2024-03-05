From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): It was during his childhood days when Rajendra Aggarwal, a retired employee of Sagar Collectorate, first started collecting notes and coins. Till date, he has collected notes and coins of over 70 countries including some coins from the Mughal and British era as well. But, his search continues. His collection was displayed in an ongoing exhibition in Sagar.

Aggarwal said, "I began collecting coins, first with the money that my parents used to give me for household expenses around 40-42 years ago. I used to save some unique looking coins. I collected old Indian coins and then later started collecting pre-Independent coins. Slowly I came to know that many people have a hobby of collecting notes and coins."

He said, "As I started working, my interest in numismatics grew stronger and I started collecting more coins and notes. I have coins from Mughal and British period as well. I got fascinated that collecting coins or currency in general gives a peek into cultures and history of different countries."

Aggarwal collects coins and notes from various countries. His collection includes a lot of unique notes and coins. He also has a note of Five lakh Riyal, the currency of Iran. "My collection is the result of my hardwork of about 40-42 years. I have no idea of how much money I have spent on collecting the coins and I don't even want to calculate it."

Talking about his family's support, Aggarwal said, "My family has always been very supportive. Even though I spend a lot on my hobby my family has never stopped me. I spend nights on arranging my collection, but my family never questions me. Instead, whenever they go out and find a unique note or a coin, they bring it back for me to add to my collection."

"I have not yet considered giving my name for any record as there are at least 35 more coins which I need to collect. After I find those, I will think of what should be done with my collection," he added.