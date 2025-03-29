World Piano Day 2025 Interview With Lebanese-Canadian Pianist Steve Barakatt, Who Composed The Official Anthem For UNICEF On His First Show In India

If you’re the kind of person who believes that music transcends borders and bends genres, then Steve Barakatt is your man. The Lebanese-Canadian composer and pianist has spent over three decades weaving together classical, jazz, and pop influences, performing across five continents, and crafting compositions that have become anthems for global institutions. Now, he’s bringing his sonic world to India at the Royal Opera House Mumbai as part of his Néoréalité World Tour on April 4, 2025.

As Barakatt prepares for his India debut, it’s fitting that this moment comes a few days before World Piano Day: a day dedicated to celebrating the instrument that has shaped his journey. It is held on the 88th day of every year (88th day because of the 88 keys on a standard piano) to celebrate the instrument and its role in music. World Piano Day was founded by composer, producer, and pianist Nils Frahm in 2015. “The piano has given me the ability to express emotions beyond words and connect with audiences worldwide,” says Barakatt.

Barakatt has collaborated with numerous artists and organizations worldwide. He composed Lullaby, the official anthem for UNICEF, and Devenir, the official anthem of the Ordre national du Québec (National Order of Quebec). Lullaby was created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and serves as a symbol of hope and protection for children worldwide.

His music has been featured in major events like the FIFA World Cup and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to his compositions, Barakatt has also produced albums for artists such as Natasha St-Pier and collaborated with international musicians like Yoko Oginome and Noriko Sakai. Recognizing his contributions to music and culture, Barakatt was appointed a Knight of the National Order of Quebec in 2020.

A Childhood at the Piano Bench

For most kids, childhood involves a lot of scraped knees and a battle with math homework. For Barakatt, however, it also involved piano lessons at the age of four and performing with l'Orchestre symphonique de Québec by the time he was 13.

“My early exposure to the piano and performing with an orchestra provided a profound foundation for my musical career,” he tells ETV Bharat over email. “It taught me discipline, collaboration, and the power of music to unite people. Composing and performing from such a young age instilled in me a sense of responsibility toward authenticity in my artistry.”

And while most teenagers were trying to navigate high school social hierarchies, Barakatt was already laying the groundwork for what would become a global career.

A Sound That Knows No Borders

Barakatt’s music doesn’t fit neatly into one genre, and there’s a good reason for that. Growing up in a Lebanese-Canadian household meant exposure to an eclectic mix of influences: Eastern melodies, Western harmonies, classical structure, jazz improvisation, and pop accessibility.

The pianist is playing in Mumbai on April 4 as part of his Néoréalité World Tour (By special arrangement)

“My family's diverse cultural roots created a dynamic environment where music was a means of preserving tradition, and connecting with others,” he says. “This multicultural upbringing allowed me to explore a wide spectrum of musical genres, resulting in a rich, versatile blend in my compositions." In other words, he took everything from Beethoven to Fairuz and somehow made it work.

Musical Debut in India

His latest album, "Néoréalité," has already made waves internationally. Essentially, it’s the musical equivalent of taking a deep breath in a chaotic world. “The inspiration stems from my reflections on our modern world—a world marked by both incredible beauty and profound complexities," he explains. "Each piece in the album serves as a sanctuary, inviting people to pause, reconnect with their inner selves, and find comfort in universal human experiences.”

With his upcoming performance at the Royal Opera House with Avid Learning, Steinway & Sons, Furtados, Rainbow Bridge Story, Motherland, Universal Music Mena and Harmix, the musician is about to experience a whole new audience.

“Presenting Néoréalité in Mumbai is incredibly exciting. I expect the Indian audience, known for their appreciation of arts and culture, to embrace the emotional and evocative qualities of my compositions,” he says. “I believe my music, rooted in universal human emotions, will resonate deeply with listeners here.” Given that Indian audiences have embraced everything from Bach to BTS, he’s probably right. Tickets can be booked online.

If you’re wondering whether Barakatt has ever dabbled in Indian music, the answer is: not yet, but he’s definitely intrigued. "Indian traditional music has long fascinated me with its depth and expressiveness. While elements inspired by Indian music subtly influence my approach, I am particularly eager to explore future collaborations with Indian artists to create meaningful musical exchanges,” he told ETV Bharat.

It’s safe to say that if an AR Rahman-Barakatt collab ever happens, it’ll be the kind of thing you put on repeat for days.

Beyond performing, Barakatt has also composed anthems for institutions like UNICEF and the National Order of Quebec. “Composing official anthems involves immersing myself in the values, identity, and aspirations of each organization. My creative process begins with extensive research, meaningful dialogue, and thoughtful reflection. My goal is to craft music that serves as a lasting symbol, reflecting the soul and aspirations of the organization or city it represents.” No wonder his compositions have a way of making you stand a little taller when you listen to them.

The Secret to Longevity in Music

Having spent over three decades in the industry, the artiste has a few trade secrets for aspiring musicians. “First, always remain authentic to your artistic vision: genuine creativity resonates universally. Embrace cultural diversity, as different traditions enrich your artistry. Stay adaptable and continuously curious, always seeking new learning opportunities. And most importantly, stay deeply connected to your core purpose, always keep in mind why you began playing and creating music.”

Steve has performed over 500 concerts across five continents (By special arrangement)

As Steve Barakatt prepares to take the stage in Mumbai, his journey from a child prodigy in Quebec to a composer with fans across the globe, continues to unfold. Whether through anthems, albums, or live performances, his music remains a bridge between culture. For one night in Mumbai, that bridge will lead straight to the Royal Opera House, where audiences will get to witness his musical world firsthand.