Female Maestros of Indian Instrumental Music Take Centre Stage at Saz-e-Bahar 2025

The 2025 showcase of Saz-e-Bahar features accomplished women artists who have mastered diverse instruments across various traditions. From the meditative rudra veena to the rhythmic complexities of percussion ensembles, the two-day event offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the expressive power of India's instrumental traditions through the exceptional artistry of these trailblazing musicians. Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music, NCPA, will present insightful pre-event talks each evening, providing context to the performances.

Day 1

The first evening presents Jyoti Hegde performing on the rudra veena, offering a rare opportunity to witness this endangered instrument. As one of the few female masters of this ancient tradition, Hegde brings forth melodies that once resonated in royal courts and captivated spiritual seekers. Trained in the revered Khandarbani style under maestro Asad Ali Khan, her performance connects audiences to a musical lineage that stretches back through centuries.

The evening continues with a bansuri duet by Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee. Born into a musical family and trained by Bholanath Prasanna and the celebrated flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, the 'Flute Sisters' create a mesmerising dialogue between their instruments. Their repertoire is enhanced by their exposure to Western classical music, adding a global dimension to their solid Indian foundation.

Flute sisters Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee (Image courtesy NCPA)

Day 2

On the second day, Jayashree Aravind presents the splendour of Tanjore traditions on the Saraswati veena. With a repertoire shaped by training under three legendary masters, K. S. Narayanaswamy, T. Brinda and K. V. Narayanaswamy, Aravind's performance offers both technical mastery and emotional depth.

Veena virtuoso Jayashree Aravind on the Saraswati veena (Image courtesy NCPA)

The festival concludes with a powerful, all-female percussion ensemble with Stree Tala Tarang, led by Sukanya Ramgopal, the first female ghatam virtuoso. Trained initially in mridangam and violin before studying the ghatam under the inimitable maestro Vikku Vinayakram, Ramgopal has pioneered new paths for women in percussion. This remarkable ensemble features Ramgopal on ghatam and rendering konnakol (vocal percussion), as well as performing on ghata tarang, a set of ghatams tuned to different pitches. She is joined by Lakshmi Rajasekar Iyer (mridangam), Jayamangala Krishnamani (kanjira), Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna (morsing), and Vani Manjunath (flute). This vibrant showcase of South Indian percussion traditions, coupled with rhythmic vocalisation (konnakol) presents a thrilling finale to the festival.

Sukanya Ramgopal, the first female ghatam virtuoso (Image courtesy NCPA)

Head to NCPA Mumbai for two extraordinary evenings celebrating India's foremost female instrumentalists as they take you on a musical journey that bridges past and present, tradition and innovation.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: April 4 and 5, 2025, 6 pm