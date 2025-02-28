ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bruno Mars' Anime-Inspired Grammy-winning Duet 'Die With A Smile' And Other Iconic Songs Born From Pop Culture

Mars’ lyrics, “If today’s my final breath, I’ll die with a smile”, mirror the show's message of embracing one's fate with courage. The song's soaring melody echoes the anime’s sweeping orchestral soundtrack, and the bittersweet tone aligns perfectly with the emotional gut punches Attack on Titan delivers in nearly every episode.

Attack on Titan follows humanity’s desperate fight for survival against the towering Titans that threaten to wipe them out. The show’s protagonist, Eren Yeager, and his allies struggle not just against the Titans but against their own mortality, political conspiracies, and the brutal reality of war.

Bruno Mars writing a song inspired by an anime about giant humanoid monsters eating people? Sounds bizarre. But when you dig into the story of Attack on Titan , it makes perfect sense. His duet with Lady Gaga won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. Die with a Smile is essentially a love letter to the show's central themes: sacrifice and facing the end with dignity.

1. Bruno Mars Thought of ' Die With A Smile' Because Of the Anime 'Attack on Titan'

Ever watched a movie, felt a rush of emotion, and thought, “This would make a great song”? Turns out, some of the biggest names in music have had the same thought. From anime epics to rom-com heartbreaks, movies and pop culture moments have fueled chart-topping hits that take their inspiration straight from the screen. Here are five iconic songs that wouldn’t exist without their pop culture muses.

Leave it to Taylor Swift to watch a rom-com and turn it into emotional devastation. Her song Death by a Thousand Cuts was directly inspired by the story of the romantic comedy Someone Great. The Netflix movie follows a woman coping with a breakup by embarking on one last wild night in New York City before moving away.

Swift saw the movie, got wrecked by it, and did what she does best: turned heartbreak into a song. Lyrics like “I look through the windows of this love, even though we boarded them up” perfectly capture that feeling of lingering heartbreak, when even the smallest details (an apartment, a song, a city street) remind you of what’s been lost. The song is cinematic in its storytelling.

3. 'Pretty Woman' from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Roy Orbison’s Classic

Bollywood is no stranger to borrowing from Western pop culture, but Kal Ho Naa Ho took it a step further with Pretty Woman, a Bollywood remix of Roy Orbison’s 1964 hit (which also features in the soundtrack of the Julia Roberts movie, Pretty Woman). Unlike other “inspired” tracks, producer Karan Johar actually purchased the official rights to the song, making this a rare example of Bollywood properly licensing a Western classic.

The Bollywood version transforms Orbison’s rockabilly hit into a peppy, high-energy dance track, complete with Shah Rukh Khan strutting through New York City with a bunch of sporty dancers. Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy showed that global music can be reinterpreted for different audiences, and classic songs can find new life decades after their original release.

4. Lil Nas X Watched 'Call Me By Your Name' Before Coming Up With 'Montero'

Lil Nas X took inspo from Call Me by Your Name, the 2017 breakthrough hit of actor Timothee Chalamet about an intense summer romance between two young men in Italy. The artist ended up crafting his bold, seductive hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) about desire and identity.

The lyrics “Call me when you want, call me when you need” echo the film’s themes of fleeting passion and emotional intensity. By referencing Call Me by Your Name in the title itself, Lil Nas X turned a cinematic love story into a queer anthem that broke boundaries in pop music.

5. 'Superman' from Tevar and the Obsession with Superheroes And Salman Khan

Superheroes have always been pop culture gold, so it was only a matter of time before Bollywood jumped on the trend. Superman from Arjun Kapoor starrer Tevar isn’t based on any one movie, but it leans heavily into the superhero aesthetic, with the lead character boasting about his larger-than-life persona.

The lyrics “Main hoon Superman, Salman ka fan” blend Western superhero imagery with Bollywood’s over-the-top masala style and love for universally-loved Sallu.

Pop culture influences can mix and merge in unexpected ways. Where else would you find Superman and Salman Khan in the same sentence?