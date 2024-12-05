Swiss Musician Silvan Joray Talks Jazz, Thalis and Improvisation

When Basel-born jazz guitarist Silvan Joray takes the stage at the Mumbai Jazz Festival on December 7th and the Madras Jazz Festival on December 8th, he’ll be weaving a narrative that spans continents and personal evolution.
Both the Euro-centric festivals are managed by Exodus and aim to celebrate the evolving global landscape of jazz. With an all-European line-up, both these festivals offer a platform for international artists like Joray to share their interpretations of jazz, while introducing Indian audiences to its endless possibilities.
Accompanied by New York-based saxophonist and clarinetist Hillai Govreen, Joray’s performances promise a synthesis of Swiss precision, American jazz heritage, and the improvisational spontaneity that defines his signature sound.
Joray’s collaboration with Govreen is emblematic of jazz’s universal ethos: connection. “Hillai and I met a few years ago in Switzerland and reconnected when I moved to New York,” he tells the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team in an exclusive interview. “European jazz is broader, incorporating diverse grooves and open soundscapes. Hillai, having spent much of her professional life in New York (the birthplace of modern jazz) brings a rooted, dynamic approach. It’s fascinating how our styles blend, yet at the core, jazz remains universal.”
This interplay of European openness and New York’s swing tradition will take centrestage at the two Euro-centric jazz festivals this weekend, offering audiences a rare chance to witness a cross-cultural dialogue through music.
From Basel To The Big Apple
Growing up in a musical family in Basel (Switzerland), Joray began his formal training in classical guitar, immersing himself in the precision and discipline the genre demands. But it was the allure of jazz and its boundless improvisational freedom that led him to the electric guitar and, eventually, to his mentors, including celebrated jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel at Jazzcampus Basel.
His debut album, Cluster (2020), marked Joray as a rising star in the jazz world, and his latest album, Updraft, solidified his reputation for pushing boundaries. Featuring compositions like Kokodrillo (which demands classical precision) and Kaeppeleview (which thrives on interpretative freedom), Updraft reflects Joray’s dual commitment to structure and spontaneity.
“I treat some compositions like classical music,” he says, “expecting musicians to play them as close to my vision as possible. Others are more open, where we use the structure as a springboard for improvisation.”
First Visit To India
While Joray has toured extensively across Europe and performed at major jazz festivals in Poland, Norway, Spain, and Israel, his upcoming performances in Mumbai and Chennai mark his debut in India. “It’s my first time here, and I’m thrilled,” he shares. “Indian food in New York is great, but having a thali in Colaba (in South Mumbai) was something else entirely. I can’t wait to explore more of the local cuisine and culture.”
Joray is keenly aware of the dynamics of introducing jazz to an Indian audience. “Jazz has a long tradition here, but the general awareness isn’t as widespread compared to other genres. We hope to move people emotionally, connect with the community, and maybe even inspire them to take our music home.”
Jazz’s Global Language
Joining Joray is Hillai Govreen, a saxophonist, clarinetist, and composer based in New York City. Known for her innovative compositions and dynamic improvisation, Govreen has earned acclaim for her ability to blend complex arrangements with emotive performances. Together, they form a duo that seamlessly bridges continents, with Joray’s European influences and Govreen’s American roots.
In Mumbai, Joray and Govreen will perform at Phoenix Palladium, while in Chennai, their set at the Alliance Francaise de Madras will provide an intimate setting for their improvisational explorations.
Joray’s artistry lies not just in his technical skill but in his thoughtful approach to composition and performance. His ability to balance precision with spontaneity, to find structure within chaos and vice versa, defines his sound. “When playing a solo, I try to be as spontaneous as possible. It’s like a conversation with the other musicians, feeding off their ideas and creating something new in the moment.”
Looking Ahead
For Joray, these performances are a chance to build bridges. “We brought some CDs for those who want to take our music home,” he notes, adding that he hopes this is just the beginning of an enduring connection with Indian audiences. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the universal language of jazz at its finest.
Where To Catch Silvan Joray And Hillai Govreen Live:
Mumbai Jazz Festival on December 7th, 2024 at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai
Madras Jazz Festival on December 8th, 2024 at Alliance Francaise de Madras in Chennai