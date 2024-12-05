ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Swiss Musician Silvan Joray Talks Jazz, Thalis and Improvisation

When Basel-born jazz guitarist Silvan Joray takes the stage at the Mumbai Jazz Festival on December 7th and the Madras Jazz Festival on December 8th, he’ll be weaving a narrative that spans continents and personal evolution.

Both the Euro-centric festivals are managed by Exodus and aim to celebrate the evolving global landscape of jazz. With an all-European line-up, both these festivals offer a platform for international artists like Joray to share their interpretations of jazz, while introducing Indian audiences to its endless possibilities.

Accompanied by New York-based saxophonist and clarinetist Hillai Govreen, Joray’s performances promise a synthesis of Swiss precision, American jazz heritage, and the improvisational spontaneity that defines his signature sound.

Joray’s collaboration with Govreen is emblematic of jazz’s universal ethos: connection. “Hillai and I met a few years ago in Switzerland and reconnected when I moved to New York,” he tells the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team in an exclusive interview. “European jazz is broader, incorporating diverse grooves and open soundscapes. Hillai, having spent much of her professional life in New York (the birthplace of modern jazz) brings a rooted, dynamic approach. It’s fascinating how our styles blend, yet at the core, jazz remains universal.”

Hillai Govreen, saxophonist and clarinetist from New York (ETV Bharat)

This interplay of European openness and New York’s swing tradition will take centrestage at the two Euro-centric jazz festivals this weekend, offering audiences a rare chance to witness a cross-cultural dialogue through music.

From Basel To The Big Apple

Growing up in a musical family in Basel (Switzerland), Joray began his formal training in classical guitar, immersing himself in the precision and discipline the genre demands. But it was the allure of jazz and its boundless improvisational freedom that led him to the electric guitar and, eventually, to his mentors, including celebrated jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel at Jazzcampus Basel.

His debut album, Cluster (2020), marked Joray as a rising star in the jazz world, and his latest album, Updraft, solidified his reputation for pushing boundaries. Featuring compositions like Kokodrillo (which demands classical precision) and Kaeppeleview (which thrives on interpretative freedom), Updraft reflects Joray’s dual commitment to structure and spontaneity.

“I treat some compositions like classical music,” he says, “expecting musicians to play them as close to my vision as possible. Others are more open, where we use the structure as a springboard for improvisation.”