Exclusive Interview: Serpents Of Pakhangba's Vishal J Singh On Fusing Metal With Manipuri Mysticism

The “Serpents,” Vishal explains, symbolize the shapeshifters: soldiers of a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world imagined through his lens. It’s mythology, rebellion and art fused into a soundscape.

The band name itself is an ode to Vishal’s roots. Pakhangba is the primordial shape-shifting dragon-deity of Meitei mythology. Vishal’s Meitei heritage and fascination with Pakhangba are embedded in every note the band plays. “My ancestors worshipped him,” he says. “The shape-shifting nature of Pakhangba resonates with our music.”

Drawing on influences ranging from Mr. Bungle to Manipuri shamanic traditions, the band crafts what Vishal calls “genre-shapeshifting” music. “This album isn’t only Manipuri folk metal,” he tells the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team. “It’s an exploration of spirituality, roots, nature and ancient beliefs woven into a concept album with chapters and poetic narration.”

The band line-up features Hinoki on vocals, Akash on vocals, synth and turntable, Varun Sood on drums and percussion, Tamara on violin and Mousumi Dutta on bass. Their onstage personas have elaborate costumes and face masks for added authenticity. With their upcoming album, Air and Fire , the pan-India band take their already eclectic sound and push it further into uncharted territory.

The first time you hear Serpents of Pakhangba, you’ll feel disoriented. Not because their music is chaotic, but because it moves like a living thing. It slithers, shifts and transforms. One moment, you’re lost in a brutal death-metal growl, the next, a delicate strain of a Manipuri Pena haunts the air. At the centre of it all is Vishal J Singh, the band’s multi-instrumentalist and storyteller-in-chief.

Air and Fire features a slew of collaborators as diverse as its sonic palette. From Mumbai-based Pratika Prabhune’s fiery rap vocals on Carnivorous to Los Angeles-based Victoria Villarreal’s tech-death screams on A Wounded Leader’s Last Stand, the album leans into what Vishal calls “masculine-feminine hybrid energy.”

Cover art for Air and Fire (ETV Bharat)

“I’ve always admired Pratika, (US-based metal vocalist) Mallika Sundaramurthy and Victoria,” Vishal says. “Their contributions are raw, honest, and flawless. Pratika’s rap, Mallika’s brutal low growls and Victoria’s sharp mid-to-high screams blend seamlessly into the chaos. They’re living proof that women in metal and rap are not just skilled but uniquely inspiring.”

Ancient Meets Forward-Thinking

Blending traditional instruments like the Pena and Goalparia Dotara with the heaviness of art metal comes naturally to this band. “The Pena is the soul of Manipuri shamanic sound,” Vishal says. Played by Chaoba Thiyam, its haunting notes add an ancient, spirit-like quality to the music. Meanwhile, his use of the Dotara adds a tribal, microtonal touch that feels both timeless and otherworldly.

In Soraren Chant, the band incorporates the Erhu, a Chinese string instrument played by multi-instrumentalist Nate Miller. “The Erhu is like the bigger version of the Pena,” Vishal says. “It merges beautifully with throat singing and heavy guitars, creating an ancient shamanic vibe that’s perfect for the track.”

A Hymn for the Forest

One of the standout tracks, Forest Hymn, came to life almost accidentally. Written overnight after a performance at Guwahati’s Fusefest, the song began as a wordless melody on an acoustic guitar in Vishal’s apartment. The band's former lead vocalist Tanushree wrote the English words on the vocal melody while Arghadeep wrote the Goalparia words in a hour. The next morning, armed with hurriedly written lyrics and last-minute calls to collaborators, the track was born.

Featuring actor and vocalist Arghadeep Barua and multi-instrumentalist Ambar Das, the song became an ode to nature. “Arghadeep’s delivery is methodical yet emotional,” Vishal recalls. “His blend of acting and singing makes his vocals feel like a prayer to the forest.”

Avant-Garde Philosophy

For Vishal, “avant-garde” is a way of thinking rather than a label. “It’s about combining elements with love and hope,” he says. “It’s not about being complex for the sake of it but about challenging norms that no longer serve art or society. Avant-garde is shape-shifting, just like Pakhangba.”

Does Serpents of Pakhangba ever worry about going too far? “It depends on the song,” Vishal explains. “Take Carnivorous. It’s a melting pot of Aghori throat singing, nu-metal rap and death metal growls. The concept demanded that level of genre-shapeshifting. But other songs like Fury stick to more ‘boundaried experimentation.’ The key is knowing when to let go and when to rein it in.”

With Air and Fire set to release in February 2025, Vishal and the band are focused on connecting with as many listeners as possible. Touring remains a challenge for independent acts, but Vishal is optimistic about future performances and collaborations.