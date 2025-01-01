Happy New Year: Your 2025 Guide To The Major Music Festivals You Can't Miss

Music festivals are chaos perfected. They are the glow of stage lights slicing through the dark like a promise, overpriced water bottles, muddy shoes, and strangers who feel like old friends by the second chorus. If you’re looking for festivals that make you question why you ever bought a couch when you could’ve spent that money on tickets, here are the best events happening in 2025.

Bandland

Imagine standing in a field, guitar solos melting your face off, surrounded by people who treat headbanging as a full-contact sport. Welcome to Bandland, India’s rock and metal haven. After debuting in 2023, this Bengaluru-based festival has hosted legends like Avenged Sevenfold, Deep Purple and Extreme, alongside Indian heavyweights like Bloodywood and Parikrama.

Lollapalooza India

Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai turns up the heat in March with Lollapalooza India, the local edition of the iconic global festival. Last year, Sting, Halsey and the Jonas Brothers took over. But in 2025, prepare for an all-out party with Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Glass Animals headlining. March 8-9 is your chance to see pop, rock and hip-hop collide in true Lolla style.

Ziro Festival

Set in the surreal Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, this eco-friendly festival is a love letter to culture, nature and everything in between. Last year saw Hanumankind and Parvaaz hit the stage. In 2025, expect more soulful indie vibes paired with the hospitality of the Apatani tribe. It’s like camping, but cooler.

Bangalore Open Air

BOA is metal in its purest form. It’s a battle cry, a sanctuary for those who crave the primal energy of shredding guitars and guttural screams. On February 8, 2025, the 11th edition unleashes its fury at the Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Centre in Yelahanka, headlined by the ferocious Ukrainian metallers Jinjer. Sharing the stage are legends like Cynic, and Sweden’s Necrophobic. The lineup cuts deep with acts like Greek thrashers Suicidal Angels, synthwave sensation Midnight Danger and India’s own warriors: Demonic Resurrection, Bengaluru’s seasoned metalheads Inner Sanctum, Pune’s Kasck fresh off their Wacken Open Air triumph, and Hyderabad’s rising rock act Peekay.

Mahindra Independence Rock

Since the 80s, this festival has been the church of Indian rock music. It made a comeback post-pandemic and has hosted legends like Indus Creed and Bloodywood in Mumbai. With its deep history and commitment to the genre, it’s a rite of passage for rock enthusiasts.

Magnetic Fields

Alsisar Mahal is a portal to another world. With its royal architecture and eclectic mix of electronic and experimental sounds, Magnetic Fields combines tradition and modernity. Art installations, workshops and cultural events make this December festival an experience of a lifetime.

Hornbill Music Festival

Held in Kisama Village from December 1-10, the Hornbill Music Festival is where ancient Naga traditions meet modern sounds. Indigenous music, local delicacies, and cultural sports make this festival a unique blend of heritage and fun.

Echoes Of Earth

Dubbed India’s Greenest Festival, Echoes of Earth is usually staged in Bangalore and Goa. The celebration features stages built from recycled materials and workshops on environmental conservation. With over 40 acts last year, the lineup blends international stars and Indian talent. Think music, but with a conscience.