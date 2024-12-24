Interview: Progressive Rock Meets Indian Sounds on Antariksh’s Quest

There’s something inherently ambitious about an album called Quest. For Varun Rajput, the driving force behind the Delhi-based bilingual music project Antariksh, this journey is a fruitful one, filled with groundbreaking collaborations and late-night recording marathons.

As Varun explains, Quest is a culmination of years of experimentation and a vision to bridge the worlds of progressive rock and Indian contemporary music.

Hindi Poetry With Progressive Rock

Antariksh’s hallmark is its ability to fuse Hindi lyrics with a distinctly progressive rock framework. “I don’t consider myself a very natural lyricist,” he admits, “but I’ve always been drawn to English, Hindi, and Urdu poetry. Writing for Antariksh is an iterative process, balancing the complexity of the music with lyrics that resonate emotionally.”

This bilingual approach not only widens the band’s appeal but also breaks down barriers, introducing prog-rock to audiences who might otherwise have missed its layered intricacies.

The album’s title track features none other than Marty Friedman, the legendary former guitarist of Megadeth. For Varun, collaborating with Marty was a surreal experience. “Marty’s humility and kindness throughout the process were inspiring,” he tells the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team. “His distinctive phrasing and emotive playing brought an entirely new dimension to the song.”

Indian rock pioneers Parikrama's Dhruv Bedi has done a sitar solo on the track. “Initially, we had an electric guitar solo inspired by Indian classical phrasing,” Varun says. “That sparked the idea of using an actual sitar.” The collaboration was a mix of meticulous planning and spontaneity. “We worked through some licks and runs at Dhruv’s place, and within days, we were in the studio recording,” says Varun.

The album’s polished sound is no accident. With industry veterans like Gaurav Chintamani, Keshav Dhar and Krishna Rao on board, the production quality is exceptional.

“These are people I’ve worked with for over 15 years,” says Varun. “Their expertise ensured that the final product captured the live energy of Antariksh while pushing the sonic boundaries.”

Wearing Multiple Hats

As the album’s producer, Varun embraced a multifaceted role, from songwriting to mixing. “Production and songwriting are intertwined,” he says. “Being the producer allowed me to take full ownership of the creative process, ensuring every detail aligned with my vision.”

His hands-on approach isn’t just about control, it’s about connection. Whether it was recording the vocals for Kaahe Re (his first-ever singing experience) or an epic 18-hour guitar recording session for five songs, Varun’s effort on Quest is evident in every note.

Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant had some interesting things to say about Varun in a podcast interview.

From the soaring melodies of the title track to the evocative rhythms of Jee Le Zara, Quest shows Antariksh’s evolution as a band. It’s an album that challenges conventions and genres. “It’s been a journey of experimentation, collaboration, and growth,” Varun says. And for listeners, it’s a journey worth embarking on.