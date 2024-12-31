What Are Brain Rot Songs, And Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With Them?

Brain rot songs are shaping up to be one of those pop culture moments you can't ignore, irrespective of taste. Nearly every viral song out there falls into this new category: from Kissik and Peelings (in Pushpa 2) to Sigma Boy and Skibidi Toilet by Gen Z artists abroad. Fuelled by social media platforms and meme culture, this emerging genre of music is characterized by its quirky, repetitive and irresistibly catchy nature.

To understand what all this means, let's start with the beginning, and understand the phrase “brain rot” in itself. It is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year 2024. Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.” Brain rot songs are a byproduct of this trend.

What Are Brain Rot Songs?

Brain rot songs are ultra-catchy, repetitive tracks that dominate platforms like Instagram, Youtube and TikTok (in the West). Fueled by meme culture, quirky lyrics and punchy hooks, these songs thrive in short-form content formats. They might seem simple or even absurd, but they have viral appeal. An early example is the instrumental Cbat by Hudson Mohawke, which has 4.9 million views on Youtube.

Electronic artist and music educator Reji Ravindran says, “It is a sign of the times. Content based on memes will fly. Songwriting has changed since the advent of social media. It is more about the hook. Even when you go to a club, you don't hear complete songs. It's usually a mash-up of viral hooks.”

Multi-instrumentalist Vishal J Singh, the brain behind Amogh Symphony, has a different opinion. “I think it's cool. I like it especially because it's easier to memorize for an audience whose ears aren't musically trained. There is 'musician's music,' there is 'non-musician's music,' and then there is a thin line between these two. In the end, it's something that connects with what's going on in your life at present,” he told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team.

5 Reasons They Are Popular With Gen Z And Alpha

1. Digital Natives and Algorithm Culture

Gen Z grew up with streaming platforms and social media, where algorithms dictate much of their exposure to music. Social media platforms amplify songs with repeatable patterns, such as a catchy beat or quirky lyric, leading to massive exposure in a short time.

2. Escapism and Humour

In an age of constant global upheaval and mental chaos, Gen Z often turns to humour and absurdity as coping mechanisms. Brain rot songs offer a form of lighthearted escapism, where the goal isn’t to take the music seriously but to enjoy its ridiculousness.

3. Participatory Culture

Brain rot songs are participatory by nature. Spotify and Apple Music users have created dedicated “brain rot” playlists that listeners use as white noise. These tracks are fodder for dance reels, memes and parody videos, encouraging interaction rather than passive listening.

Megan Thee Stallion's Mamushi and Savage and Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name) have become viral because of the challenges and dance trends they inspired.

4. Post-Irony and Meme Aesthetic

Gen Z thrives in a post-ironic world where everything is layered with multiple levels of meaning. Brain rot songs perfectly align with this sensibility, oscillating between genuine enjoyment and mockery.

Rebecca Black's Friday, was initially ridiculed because it was cringe but later became an ironic anthem, celebrated for its over-the-top cheesiness.

5. Relatability Through Absurdity

The surreal nature of many brain rot songs mirrors the chaotic digital landscape Gen Z navigates daily. This sense of absurdity feels relatable, making the music more appealing.

The Role Of Social Media

Social media platforms have revolutionized how music is consumed and shared. A 15-second clip of a song can turn into a global phenomenon overnight. Vishal says, “If we compare it to the 90s or 2000s teenage pop, hip hop and alternative music, today this style is more oriented to young listeners. From a music business point of view, for example, Instagram stories or reels allow anyone to select any section of the song without the FOMO of missing another 'new' or 'different' section.”

Users often build trends around specific audio clips, solidifying the song's presence in pop culture. Songs that are easy to mimic or dance to encourage more participation, boosting their visibility. The recommendation engine favours content that receives immediate engagement, pushing brain rot songs to the forefront.

While brain rot songs are widely popular, they are also divisive. Critics argue that their simplicity and repetitive nature dilute the quality of mainstream music. Reji observes, “Lines are being blurred. The interest in such songs doesn't stay for a longer time if the listener's life is changing. The music industry as of now is unpredictable.”

On a broader level, brain rot songs reflect Gen Z's ability to redefine culture on their terms. They are much more than just annoyingly catchy tracks, they are a window into the psyche of Gen Z. As Vishal says, “The hook may be way too ordinary (sometimes cringy), but it makes anybody sing along to it without any effort. From a music producer's perspective, it’s kinda the same as 'aesthetic' photos and also takes less time to produce.”

How To Spot Brain Rot Songs

Repetitive Hooks: The hallmark of a brain rot song is a simple, repetitive hook or chorus. Think of songs like Baby Shark or Doja Cat's Say So.

Quirky Lyrics: These tracks often feature nonsensical or bizarre lyrics that make them hard to forget. For example, Ylvis' What Does the Fox Say? is a perfect candidate.

Meme-Worthy Content: Many brain rot songs are tailor-made for virality. Their absurdity (or relatability) makes them ideal for internet trends or meme culture.

Short, Punchy Structure: With attention spans shrinking and online platforms emphasizing short-form content, brain rot songs are often concise, fitting comfortably within a 30-60 second snippet.