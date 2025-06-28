Arunachal Pradesh Has Named Indie Musician Taba Chake The Honorary Brand Ambassador For Art & Culture In The State

There are artists who make music that sounds good. And then there are artists who make music that feels like home. Taba Chake has always belonged in the latter category. So it comes as no surprise that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has officially named him the Honorary Brand Ambassador for the Department of Art & Culture. The announcement was made on June 27, 2025, and if you’ve ever heard Taba's guitar strings hum like rivers or his lyrics echo like memories, you’d agree: they picked the right artist.

Born in Arunachal and raised on a diet of soul, sincerity, and song, Taba is already one of India’s most-streamed independent artists. Whether it’s Shaayad, Aao Chalein, or Walk With Me, his tracks carry the weight of belonging and a yearning for a place that feels personal and epic. He sings in English, Hindi, and Nyishi (his mother tongue) as if he's stitching together pieces of his childhood, his culture, and his listeners into one long, melodic thread.

But this new role isn’t just about rewarding popularity. It’s about recognition of the kind of cultural memory that lives in melodies and metaphors. Smt. Dasanglu Pul, Hon’ble Minister for Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs (Art & Culture, Research, Gazetteers), Science & Technology, made the appointment. She acknowledged Taba's role in bringing the sounds of Arunachal to stages and speakers across the world. In a way, Taba been doing cultural diplomacy all along... he just does it with a capo and a chord progression.

His music has always been full of nature: rivers, mountains, quiet trails of introspection. But it’s also full of people: parents, lovers, the inner child, and entire communities. And now, as he prepares to drop his new studio album in August 2025, the timing couldn’t be better. His breakout album, Bombay Dreams was a celebration of identity that played out in acoustic tones and long walks through big cities. This new honour is, of course, a personal milestone. But more than that, it’s a hat tip to the many independent musicians who’ve been keeping culture alive.