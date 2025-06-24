Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival Scores Global Debuts Of American popstar Jason Derulo And Irish Rockers The Script

There are very few places in the world where you can admire pink petals fluttering against pine-lined skies and, a few hours later, scream along to Swalla and Jalebi Baby in a packed stadium. But Shillong (India’s self-anointed rock capital) is about to make that juxtaposition a reality.

The Cherry Blossom Festival (Northeast India’s most anticipated music carnival) is turning things up several notches this year. On November 14 and 15, the normally serene Polo Grounds and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will morph into mega music venues. Jason Derulo and The Script are going to headline. This will be Derulo's first ever festival performance in India, and the energy promises to be nothing short of electric.

The Script is an Irish band with a soft spot for heartbreak and stadium-sized ballads. You might remember them from emotional teenage angst playlists or long drives where The Man Who Can’t Be Moved just hit differently. This marks The Script’s debut in India too, and there’s something poetic about their first “hello” happening in a city that sings before it speaks.

If you’re keeping track, Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival has a pretty solid track record when it comes to music bookings. Previous years have seen performances from Akon, Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating, and even Boney M’s Maizie Williams, giving the city a well-deserved place on the international music map. But the 2025 edition is a different beast: more global, more ambitious.

There’s something refreshing about seeing a city in the Northeast of India—so often left out of mainstream headlines become the chosen stage for global music debuts. Derulo was in India recently to promote Snake, his collaboration with Bollywood’s triple-threat Nora Fatehi. And while it was more of a red carpet affair than a live performance, it laid the groundwork for something bigger.

Meanwhile, The Script's fans have been patiently waiting for this show. While other international acts have breezed through India with one-off stadium shows, the Dublin trio always felt like they were biding their time waiting for the right stage or the right moment.

Tickets are expected to drop by the end of June, and if previous editions of the festival are any indication, you’ll want to act fast. From food stalls serving everything from pork momos to pineapple rice, to flea markets filled with handmade jewelry and feather earrings, to the city itself seems to glow with possibility. India may have welcomed Enrique Iglesias back this year for a big Mumbai return in October. But November belongs to Shillong.