Taba Chake: 'The Energy Of The Hills Of Arunachal Stays With Me Wherever I Go'

“People say my music is calming, and I think that’s just who I am,” says singer, songwriter and guitarist Taba Chake. On Day One of release, Dil Ghabraye, the debut Bollywood track by this indie darling amassed over a million views on YouTube. Written, composed and sung for the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want to Talk, the song is part of a larger story that celebrates life’s fleeting moments.

For Taba, who has built a career rooted in authenticity and introspection, this is a significant leap into Bollywood. But beneath the spotlight and streaming numbers lies a journey that began in the serene landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. Born into the Nyishi tribal community, Taba grew up surrounded by the rhythms of nature and traditional folk songs. His journey to becoming a celebrated indie artist was not without challenges. Yet his dedication and sound have earned him accolades and invitations to perform at prestigious music festivals, including the Ziro Festival of Music and NH7 Weekender. Gen Z and younger millennials show up in large numbers to watch him sing Udd Chala, Walk With Me, Aao Chalein and Morning Sun.

Despite relocating to the bustling city of Mumbai, Taba’s creative process remains deeply influenced by his roots. “When I’m writing, I still think of the mountains, the rivers, my family, and the peacefulness of Arunachal Pradesh. That’s always a part of me,” the artist told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team. Speaking with Taba Chake feels like stepping into one of his songs: thoughtful, honest and human.

How The Song Came Together

Taba’s Bollywood debut wasn’t planned. “I didn’t expect Dil Ghabraye to blow up like this,” he admits. He entered Bollywood with no intention of compromising his authenticity. Collaborating with director Shoojit Sircar was pivotal. “Shoojit sir wanted a songwriter who could capture the emotional depth of the story. At first, I struggled because I didn’t want to just create something formulaic,” he recalls.

Taba tells us that after a couple of meetings and a lot of back-and-forth conversations with the director, he began to understand Sircar's vision. He explains, “He was looking for something that felt both reflective and hopeful, and I think I managed to deliver that. As for Abhishek Bachchan's performance, his portrayal really brought out the depth of the story, and that energy helped inspire the final piece. It was a collaborative process, and I’m happy with how it all came together.” The result is Dil Ghabraye, which sounds like a bridge between indie purity and Bollywood grandeur. The track was released by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music) on November 11 and has already crossed over 3 million views on Youtube alone.

The Roots Run Deep

Born and raised in Arunachal Pradesh, Taba’s music is steeped in the tranquility of his homeland. Now based in Mumbai, Taba seamlessly blends these roots with the chaos and energy of the city. He says, “Mumbai influences me too. I see people here working so hard, rushing towards their goals, and pushing through their struggles every day. That kind of energy and perseverance moves me deeply, and it often makes its way into my songs. So, it’s a balance. While nature and my home state will always be a core part of my music, the city’s hustle and the stories of the people around me also play a big role in shaping what I write. I like to bring those different energies together.”

Taba Chake prefers to keep his sound organic (Image courtesy of the artist)

His Signature Sound

While Bollywood often leans toward lush orchestrations and electronic beats, Taba’s choice to stick with an organic sound and fingerstyle guitar is rare. “I grew up listening to old recorded songs. That kind of music still lives inside me, and it’s what drives me to keep things as real as possible. I’ve been playing guitar for over 18 years, and fingerstyle just feels natural to me. It’s intimate and allows me to express myself fully,” he shares.

This Nyishi fingerstyle technique, where the guitarist plays both melody and harmony simultaneously, gives his music its raw texture. “When you listen to my music, you’ll notice I often use more guitar and sometimes even add some technical riffs. It’s my way of making my songs stand out and keeping my sound unique. Whether I’m writing or recording, I just try to stay authentic to myself and let the music come out in the way that feels right,” he says about his process.

Indie To Mainstream

Taba is part of a wave of independent artists stepping into the Bollywood arena, signalling a shift in India’s music landscape. “Platforms like OTT and streaming services have broken down barriers,” he observes. “You no longer need gatekeepers to reach an audience, and that opens up so many possibilities for indie artists to reach a broader audience. In a way, indie and mainstream music are becoming less divided. The boundaries are blurring, especially with platforms like social media and OTT, where independent artists are getting the chance to showcase their work to the world. That’s why I think there’s space for every kind of musician now. The world is more open to diverse sounds and stories, and that’s really exciting for music as a whole.”

Gen Z, in particular, has embraced Taba's previous songs. His debut Album Bombay Dreams stacked up over 30 million streams across platforms. Ask him how he feels about this, and the soft-spoken singer says, “This generation values individuality, and I think my music resonates because it’s real. It’s humbling to connect with them so deeply. They’re not afraid to explore deep emotions and embrace individuality, and that’s exactly what I try to express through my songs. I’m grateful that my music can be a part of their journey, and I hope it continues to speak to them as we grow together.”

While his debut into film soundtracks gets noticed, Taba remains humble: “Music is about connection. If my songs can make someone feel seen or understood, that’s all I could ever ask for.”