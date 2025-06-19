Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma Collaborates With Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar On New EP 'Ethereal - Splendour of Mewar'

The upcoming World Music Day 2025 just got a little more magical. Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma has released a brand-new EP called Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar. It’s a soothing five-track collection of melodies designed to help you slow down, reflect, and feel connected... with yourself and with India’s regal history.

Launched by Times Music, the EP celebrates the royal legacy of Mewar (one of India’s oldest and most respected dynasties) through sound. Sharma composed the music as a tribute to the grace and grandeur of Udaipur, the historic capital of Mewar. He has worked closely with Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who belongs to the royal family and wanted the music to honour their cultural roots in a fresh and meaningful way.

Cover art of the new EP 'Ethereal - Splendour of Mewar' (ETV Bharat)

So what does it sound like? Imagine soft, flowing santoor music that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a royal courtyard at sunrise. The EP mixes traditional Indian tones with a timeless, meditative quality that makes it easy to enjoy... whether you're relaxing at home or just need a mental break from the noise.

Rahul Sharma, who’s worked with global music legends like Kenny G, Deep Forest, and Richard Clayderman, said the project was personal and spiritual for him. “Ethereal is a journey through centuries of valour, grace, and royalty,” he said. Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar echoed that thought: “Music has always been part of Mewar’s story. Rahul ji’s music truly captures the heart of our heritage.” Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said that the label is proud to be part of a project that connects India’s cultural past with a global future.

Whether you’re a fan of Indian classical music or just looking for something calming and beautiful to listen to, Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar might just be the soundtrack your soul needs today.